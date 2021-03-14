The dangerous side of life

According to its website, www.thedelite.com, The Delite shows the “Brighter Side of News.”
We desperately need brightness today when first-hand observation proves, apparently, only intelligent people are wearing anti-COVID masks.
As Bro. Dave Gardner said, “weigh that.”
The Delite website explains, “Simplemost helps you make the most out of life by providing amazing stories, tips and advice to help save time, money, and ultimately put smile on your face.”
OK, The Delite‘s first feature arriving in the House of Adams dealt with harmful parts of life abandoned the past half century.
Among common stuff we didn’t recognize as dangerous were lead house paint, asbestos, street racing, seat-beltless cars/trucks, smoking in airplanes, smoking while pregnant, x-ray hair removal, and sunbathing.
Ironing hair, public primping, drinking wine with every meal, paper dresses, women sporting helmet hair like Jackie Kennedy and hitchhiking were also deemed unsafe.
Giving children chemistry sets, serving savory Jell-O concoctions, Tang and frozen juices made from concentrates, jellygrill sandwiches, giving babies coffeeand eating ice cream for breakfast were harmful.
Ladies who used twisting boards to slim their waistlines put lives at risk.
And, horrors, drinking from garden hoses wasn’t that far removed from drinking pure battery acid.
Moving away from The Delite list, other alleged dangerous parts of life we once lived included praying in school, using someone else’s comb, sitting too close to TVs and listening to the devil’s music—that rock and roll.
Add Dumbo, Dr. Seuss and Pepe Le Pew to current dangers.
There are those among us now, and they know who they are, who won’t eat meat and anything raised un-organically and who won’t wear any garments/shoes made from remains of formerly living creatures.
Regularly eating catfish, cat squirrels and cat-head biscuits helped raise a many of us, but the same reformers who decided eating fried chicken and anything else a cook could get a good scald on would kill us dead, just ain’t got around to these cats yet.
Atlanta’s Ludlow Porch went to his grave scared spitless of drinking milk while eating fish in school lunchrooms on Fridays; many of us did it and are still here, knock on wood.
Sadly, nowadays we choke down pork barbecue that ain’t whole hog, figuring whoever fixed it is doing the best he/she can.
And we endure poor subject/verb agreement most everywhere.
We’re told internal combustion engines, gas-guzzlers inventors have tried to kill with steam/electricity since before 1900, will be the death of us.
Using fossil fuels, plastics and soft drinks, we’re told, is EVIL.
What’s somewhat unforgivably evil is how we’ve been force-fed incorrect information about World War II, as evidenced by reading recently de-classified documents, watching footage of concentration camps and discovering ongoing prosecutions of former Nazis.
SCARY!
On sort of a Delite note, partially due to COVID-19 on Hollywood’s creative end, we’re seeing more reruns of classic TV shows and old movies.
Hmmm.
A line in 1948’s “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” comes to mind whenever your scribe ventures out and is quickly surrounded by non-masked creatures.
Bet if you ask these bare-faced mouth-breathers, they’d substitute “masks” for “badges” Mexican bandito “Gold Hat” deemed useless in that movie:
“Badges? We ain’t got no badges! We don’t need no badges! I don’t have to show you any stinking badges!” …