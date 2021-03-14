The dangerous side of life

Ladies who used twisting boards to slim their waistlines put lives at risk.

And, horrors, drinking from garden hoses wasn’t that far removed from drinking pure battery acid.

Moving away from The Delite list, other alleged dangerous parts of life we once lived included praying in school, using someone else’s comb, sitting too close to TVs and listening to the devil’s music—that rock and roll.

Add Dumbo, Dr. Seuss and Pepe Le Pew to current dangers.

There are those among us now, and they know who they are, who won’t eat meat and anything raised un-organically and who won’t wear any garments/shoes made from remains of formerly living creatures.

Regularly eating catfish, cat squirrels and cat-head biscuits helped raise a many of us, but the same reformers who decided eating fried chicken and anything else a cook could get a good scald on would kill us dead, just ain’t got around to these cats yet.

Atlanta’s Ludlow Porch went to his grave scared spitless of drinking milk while eating fish in school lunchrooms on Fridays; many of us did it and are still here, knock on wood.