The eyes have it

Auburn's roster lists EHS foes from Auburn High, Navarre, Demopolis, Jeff Davis and Central, while Ole Miss counts players from McGill, Jeff Davis, Robert E. Lee, Davidson and Eufaula.

Elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference, Arkansas has players from Prattville and Central; Florida has an Auburn guy; Kentucky has one from Central; and LSU has an Auburn Tiger and one Colquitt County Packer.

Mississippi State has a Pirate from Fairhope, a 2012-13 EHS region opponent; Missouri has a Spanish Fort (and a Georgiana) player and defensive line coach Brick Haley began his career at EHS years ago; Georgia has a Spain Parker and Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart, played against EHS at Bainbridge, Ga., High School.

Hmmm.

Looking at the AP Top 25 Saturday, No. 1 Clemson has two players from Central; SMU has a Charles Henderson Trojan; Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns include one McGill guy; Oregon has a Spain Parker; and Minnesota has a Bob Jones Patriot.

Other top teams nationwide have guys from Hoover, Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Spanish Fort, Saraland and other teams Enterprise has played or will in post-seasons to come now that we've turned the corner during the 100th full season of Wildcat football.