The eyes have it

Last week was a fabulous time to eyeball Enterprise High School football wins; two in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium, one in Wildcat Stadium.
In RLB Memorial, Enterprise's freshmen routed Prattville, 41-14, Monday; the jayvees skunked Early County, Georgia, 16-0, Thursday. Friday, ignoring a drenching downpour, the 7-2 Wildcats varsity downed third-ranked and previously undefeated 7A Region 2 opponent Auburn High, 38-27.
Despite taking a 13-12 lead in the Auburn series, the Tigers are in a despicable but unofficial league - with Central/Phenix City, McGill-Toolen, Prattville, Opelika and Jeff Davis - of teams Enterprise has struggled to beat this century.
Opelika and McGill have dropped to 6A through 2021, but we'll be ready for 'em ... whenever.
Watching Houston playing Navy on another channel while Alabama thrashed Tennessee Saturday was fun; EHS Wildcats for life, Houston's Marcus Jones and Navy's Chance Warren, were in the frontline of competition won by Houston, 37-19.
Also noticed Navy had players from teams EHS has played in recent seasons: Theodore, Prattville and Smiths Station. Houston has a Park Crossing Thunderbird (and a Hoover Buccaneer).
Closer to home, No. 2 Alabama has players from Demopolis, Theodore, Central/Phenix City, McGill and Prattville; Tennessee has a Colquitt County, Georgia, Packer and a Carver Wolverine.
Auburn's roster lists EHS foes from Auburn High, Navarre, Demopolis, Jeff Davis and Central, while Ole Miss counts players from McGill, Jeff Davis, Robert E. Lee, Davidson and Eufaula.
Elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference, Arkansas has players from Prattville and Central; Florida has an Auburn guy; Kentucky has one from Central; and LSU has an Auburn Tiger and one Colquitt County Packer.
Mississippi State has a Pirate from Fairhope, a 2012-13 EHS region opponent; Missouri has a Spanish Fort (and a Georgiana) player and defensive line coach Brick Haley began his career at EHS years ago; Georgia has a Spain Parker and Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart, played against EHS at Bainbridge, Ga., High School.
Hmmm.
Looking at the AP Top 25 Saturday, No. 1 Clemson has two players from Central; SMU has a Charles Henderson Trojan; Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns include one McGill guy; Oregon has a Spain Parker; and Minnesota has a Bob Jones Patriot.
Other top teams nationwide have guys from Hoover, Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Spanish Fort, Saraland and other teams Enterprise has played or will in post-seasons to come now that we've turned the corner during the 100th full season of Wildcat football.
One Army Black Knight was a Daphne Trojan; Air Force has a former Carroll Eagle.
In state, Alabama and Auburn don't have all EHS' former foes: Troy carries McGill, Dothan, Fairhope, Central, Park Crossing, Northview, Eufaula, Opelika, Lee and Bob Jones alums.
South Alabama Jaguars are from McGill, Opelika, Auburn, Charles Henderson, Navarre, Davidson and Theodore.
Alabama State has Park Crossing, Central, Prattville and Lee guys and Alabama A&M has gridders from Bob Jones, McGill, Jeff Davis, Lee, Central, Demopolis, Dothan, Eufaula and Theodore.
UAB rosterizes Northview, Carver, Smiths Station and Colquitt County players.
West Alabama, Jacksonville State, Tuskegee, Birmingham Southern, Samford, Faulkner, Huntingdon, Miles and North Alabama all have anti-Cats players.
Honestly, every football-playing college in Alabama has former EHS adversaries in uniforms!
In an unrelated matter, No. 24 Iowa State's roster lists a defensive back, T.J. Tampa, from St. Petersburg.
