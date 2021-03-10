I would like to say the story got better from there, but early in the next game, his arm snapped in two while pitching. Another injury, another x-ray, and sadly, another bad diagnosis came. This time, his arm had to be amputated at the shoulder. The lost season became a fight for his life. Obviously, his baseball career was over.

What would he do? I forgot to mention that Dave and his wife Jan were devout Christians. Life can change in an instant, but with God, there is always another plan for those who believe and persevere. Where one story ended, another began.

A fellow teammate, Bob Knepper, told Dave, “God has provided a platform through baseball for you to share His love for those who hurt.”

It took a while. Much prayer followed before he accepted the challenge of not letting this “lost season” of his life get him down. Relying on their faith, he and his wife set out to helping others through their story. And yes, I said their story. It took a strong wife to stand with her husband and not point a finger at God and say, “why Lord?”