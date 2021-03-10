About this time last year, the community baseball fields were locked and unused. School was cancelled and the recreation leagues were called off. Those “fields of dreams” for many young men and women lay dormant. The empty stands were a microcosm of a world taken hostage by COVID. In many respects, it was a lost season.
Fast forward to the present. Though life still tiptoes along, some semblance of normalcy is returning. The familiar sights and sounds of Spring have returned. Kids in cleats are again stirring up dust. Parents have broken out the folding chairs and are watching them practice. It is refreshing, but what am I getting at?
I realize there are more pressing issues than a lost season of baseball, but a year, a day, a moment can tell a story. I remember the inspirational story of a former major league pitcher. His name was Dave Dravecky, a pitcher for the Padres and Giants in the 80’s.
He was one of the rare talents that made it to the big leagues. Dravecky had an admirable career, also pitching in a World Series and an NLCS. In 1988, Dravecky was on top of the world, pitching an opening day shutout. After the game, his shoulder stiffened up and he was placed on the disabled list. A lost season went through his mind.
Come to find out, there was a lump in his shoulder, and it was malignant. Six months after opening day, the cancerous tumor was removed along with much of his deltoid muscle. Beating all the odds, Dravecky returned late in 1989. He took the mound and won the game.
I would like to say the story got better from there, but early in the next game, his arm snapped in two while pitching. Another injury, another x-ray, and sadly, another bad diagnosis came. This time, his arm had to be amputated at the shoulder. The lost season became a fight for his life. Obviously, his baseball career was over.
What would he do? I forgot to mention that Dave and his wife Jan were devout Christians. Life can change in an instant, but with God, there is always another plan for those who believe and persevere. Where one story ended, another began.
A fellow teammate, Bob Knepper, told Dave, “God has provided a platform through baseball for you to share His love for those who hurt.”
It took a while. Much prayer followed before he accepted the challenge of not letting this “lost season” of his life get him down. Relying on their faith, he and his wife set out to helping others through their story. And yes, I said their story. It took a strong wife to stand with her husband and not point a finger at God and say, “why Lord?”
He became a motivational speaker, instilling hope to others on the “disabled list” of life. He has written several books, co-authored by his wife. Even the names of the books are uplifting. They are, “Comeback” (written before the amputation), “When You Can’t Come Back,” and “Called Up.”
You see, our lives are not simply about how we “act,” it’s also about how we “react” when trials come; especially the life-altering ones. How painfully true this has been for millions during the pandemic. Jesus is the One who can get us through, and hope can come through the experiences of others. The Dave Dravecky story is a good one. Check it out.
Yes, the Lord may decide to close one road, but He always has a great detour for us to take. How we react can give others hope to make it through. This is far more than a narrative about baseball or the struggles of COVID. It is about eternity. Adversity can be a powerful stage to spread the Gospel of Christ.
Jesus is the definition of hope. With God, there will always be a “next year.” The lost season. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.