The Olympics are back

For more’n a year, we’ve sympathized with athletes beginning the 2020 Summer Olympics tonight … already tomorrow in Tokyo, 14th Summer Games site.

COVID-19 postponed 2020’s Games causing these in Tokyo to be fan-less, partially because mask-less, unvaccinated folks' refusal spawned a viral uptick.

Can’t imagine being Olympic athletes/almost-Olympians, after training a lifetime, losing by two billionths of a second or .000001 style-points.

Crushing!

Having their 2020 moments in global competition postponed a year ain’t no big thing compared to 1940 and ’44 Olympic hopefuls.

1940’s Games, scheduled for Tokyo, were moved to Helsinki, then cancelled; 1944’s Games, awarded to London, cancelled by World War II.

Thanks to Turner Classic Movies, ’48 London Olympics highlights, in dazzling color with the incomparable Ted Husing and Bill Stern at the mics, invaded the House of Adams Monday.

Looking forward to tonight’s opening ceremonies … even without Jim McKay describing the “Thrill of victory and agony of defeat” throughout the next fortnight … and his opening comments from 1972’s ill-fated Munich Games.