The tale of Fred Russell

Both guys realized sports were one part of American culture and recognized every part has an impact on the rest; they knew about non-sporting events, like when Cecil Rhodes began a scholarship with $10 million seed money back in 1902; Vanderbilt’s FR-GRSS began with millions less in 1954.

Note: There’s also a University of Alabama scholarship named for Grantland and wife, Louise.

Grantland and Fred were doubtless in Augusta, Georgia, on this date in 1937, when Byron Nelson won golf’s Masters Toonament.

This year, we’ll get to see bloomin’ azaleas at Augusta National without battling the pollen that’s completely engulfed the House of Adams lately.

On a somber note with a good ending, on this date in 1945, U.S. forces liberated the Ohrdruf German concentration camp, the first such prisoners rescued.

On April 4, 1948, 84-year-old Connie Mack, Philadelphia Athletics owner/manager, raced 78-year-old Washington Senators’ owner Clark Griffith from home to first base; the race ended in a tie.

At the 32nd Academy Awards, on this date in 1960, “Ben-Hur” and star Charlton Heston won Oscars.