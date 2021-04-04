The tale of Fred Russell

The late Fred Russell (1906-2003), whose career spanned almost 70 years, was The Nashville Banner‘s sports editor until that newspaper folded in 1998, and was a trickster from cradle to grave.
Fred gave/took as good as it gets. For example, as a high schooler, he nodded off in class during a lecture and was rudely roused when lifelong friend Red Sanders shook him awake and said, “He (the stern teacher) just called on you!”
Fred leapt to his feet and began reciting spontaneous foolishness … until the teacher asked, “WHAT are you talking about?”
In 1940, Fred was newspapering and Sanders was Vanderbilt’s head football coach when Fred introduced him to Paul Bryant, who Sanders quickly hired as an assistant coach.
On their home front, no doubt, Fred, Katherine, their four daughters and later their young’uns had exciting Easter egg hunts, excitement that likely spread to most days with Fred there.
Fred was the protégé/friend of another Vanderbilt-educated sportswriter, Grantland Rice, and the two had Vanderbilt’s Fred Russell-Grantland Rice Sportswriting Scholarship aptly named in their honor.
Imagine that.
Vanderbilt doesn’t offer a sportswriting major.
Both guys realized sports were one part of American culture and recognized every part has an impact on the rest; they knew about non-sporting events, like when Cecil Rhodes began a scholarship with $10 million seed money back in 1902; Vanderbilt’s FR-GRSS began with millions less in 1954.
Note: There’s also a University of Alabama scholarship named for Grantland and wife, Louise.
Grantland and Fred were doubtless in Augusta, Georgia, on this date in 1937, when Byron Nelson won golf’s Masters Toonament.
This year, we’ll get to see bloomin’ azaleas at Augusta National without battling the pollen that’s completely engulfed the House of Adams lately.
On a somber note with a good ending, on this date in 1945, U.S. forces liberated the Ohrdruf German concentration camp, the first such prisoners rescued.
On April 4, 1948, 84-year-old Connie Mack, Philadelphia Athletics owner/manager, raced 78-year-old Washington Senators’ owner Clark Griffith from home to first base; the race ended in a tie.
At the 32nd Academy Awards, on this date in 1960, “Ben-Hur” and star Charlton Heston won Oscars.
Four years later, an upstart singing quartet, the Beatles, saw their song, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” reach No. 1 on U.S. charts where it stayed five weeks.
Then, on this date in 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, a fact that’s still hard to figure since it happened at the Lorraine Motel where many all-time best soul songs were written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, etc. for the STAX label.
A couple of large EGGS hatching on this date were the World Trade Center, opened in New York City (’73), and Microsoft, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen on this date in ’75.
Closer to home, Hank Aaron tied Babe Ruth’s career home run record in Cincinnati against Jack Billingham on this date in ’74, and in ’97, Aaron’s team, “Your Atlanta Braves” officially opened Turner Field after playing home games at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium since ’66.
Hmmm.
This afternoon in the HoA will involve huntin’ those apparently-hidden someplace deviled eggs, watching Braves baseball, prepping to share Fred’s fedora story with you and hoping this is the last Easter hiding from COVID-19 …