The times have a'changed

All of George’s seven are allowed throughout broadcast days/nights now on cable.

Buddy had one bit where he replaced a “P” with an “F” wherever one appeared; try it and see what happens.

Early television rules required couples, even married ones, to appear to sleep in separate beds and wouldn’t allow real currency or toilets to be shown.

Now it’s phone numbers.

According to some sources, in ’56, when your scribe started first grade at City School, on “The Danny Thomas Show,” nee “Make Room for Daddy,” Danny’s wife, played by Jean Hagen, found herself at odds with her role and the show’s star, so she left the program at the end of its third season.

So what went with her; how was her disappearance explained?

Instead of saying there’d been a divorce, which was felt to be unacceptable to TV viewers, the explanation was “Margaret” had unexpectedly DIED.

After an experimental ’56 season that saw several female characters introduced, Danny hired widow “Kathy O’Hara” (Marjorie Lord) to tend to son “Rusty,” and eventually married her, restoring a proper family unit deemed fit for family viewing.