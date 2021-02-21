The times have a'changed

The baby boomer inhabiting the House of Adams never knows when an attack of ataraxy will break out, but there’s a good chance it’s easier nowadays to identify what triggers it, could be a word, a sentence, a book, a smell, a song, a TV show, etc.
In early February, eyeballing the late comedian Buddy Hackett on various episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” online revealed just how much change in culture, especially to our morals, Americans have experienced since the 1970s.
Without dealing in absolute superlatives, let’s just say Hackett, while possibly not the GOAT, was among the tops in the comedic arena, an entertainer whose jokes ranged from clean to vulgar.
But Buddy’s jokes/yarns were mostly hilarious.
He was a breath of fresh air on the half-shell who, along with Rodney Dangerfield and Don Rickles, could effortlessly slay Carson.
Carson’s show came on at 10:30 p.m. in the HoA but even at that non-family viewing time, broadcasting rules of the day kept the guy manning the bleeping button on his thumbs.
Especially when Hackett showed up as a Carson guest for what one source said was 106 appearances; Hackett admitted making 264 visits.
It’s a safe bet he always brought something trying to trick censors, a group that bleeped out all three letters of “a**,” a word not appearing in George Carlin’s “Seven Words You can Never Say on Television.”
All of George’s seven are allowed throughout broadcast days/nights now on cable.
Buddy had one bit where he replaced a “P” with an “F” wherever one appeared; try it and see what happens.
Early television rules required couples, even married ones, to appear to sleep in separate beds and wouldn’t allow real currency or toilets to be shown.
Now it’s phone numbers.
According to some sources, in ’56, when your scribe started first grade at City School, on “The Danny Thomas Show,” nee “Make Room for Daddy,” Danny’s wife, played by Jean Hagen, found herself at odds with her role and the show’s star, so she left the program at the end of its third season.
So what went with her; how was her disappearance explained?
Instead of saying there’d been a divorce, which was felt to be unacceptable to TV viewers, the explanation was “Margaret” had unexpectedly DIED.
After an experimental ’56 season that saw several female characters introduced, Danny hired widow “Kathy O’Hara” (Marjorie Lord) to tend to son “Rusty,” and eventually married her, restoring a proper family unit deemed fit for family viewing.
Cultural changes happened at an ever-increasing rate after that and possibly lyrics to Petula Clark’s No. 11 hit song, “A Sign of the Times,” that charted in March 1966, could’ve been rewritten and rewritten and rewritten as everything besides the love song it is.
Backtracking, watching Hackett and Carson now is educationally enlightening and not just because of Buddy’s battles with censors.
Those guys and their writers, as well as other comedians and late-night hosts then, made political jokes, like Will Rogers, without being vicious about it.
They were funny, a characteristic long since abandoned.
Politically correctness in those days?
Not hardly.
Watch Hackett tell his jokes about a hornless “cow” and the one about the duck.
Beware, when you’re done laughing, you may be broke out in ataraxia …