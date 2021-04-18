The unforgettable events of April 18

Apparently, every day has produced unforgettable historic events, some that continue impacting us as we speak.
April 18 has produced its share of historic events, i.e. in 1775, when Paul Revere and William Dawes rode horseback from Charlestown to Lexington warning residents the British were coming, long before the Beatles invaded U.S. soil in February 1964.
On this date in 1861, then-Col. Robert E. Lee turned down an offer to command Union armies during the War of Northern Aggression, aka the Civil War.
Wonder if Confederate Gen. R.E. Lee would realize sooner/later there’ll likely be public outcry to close Arlington National Cemetery, formerly his wife’s family’s 639-acre plantation.
Mary Custis Lee was George Washington’s great-granddaughter.
On this date in 1899, John McGraw made his managerial debut with the original Baltimore Orioles.
Ever wonder why the back belt loop on baseball pants is much wider than other loops?
McGraw, aka “Mugsy,” a third baseman as a player, took it upon himself to help his pitchers hold runners on base; McGraw would grab the back belt loop to hold enemy runners on third.
Rules were changed to stop McGraw and others from really holding runners on and uniform manufacturers did their part and continue making wide loops even today.
On April 18, 1906, the San Francisco earthquake and subsequent fires killed nearly 4,000 people and destroyed 75% of the city before Tony Bennett and other singers left their hearts there.
Simon & Shuster published their first crossword puzzle book April 18, 1924, and as TV audiences learned during the recent 85th Masters Golf Toonament broadcast, Gene Sarazen, “The Squire,” won his second Masters, due in part to his double eagle on Augusta National’s 15th hole, on this date in 1935.
Sarazen is also remembered for inventing the sand wedge.
On this date in 1942, Spencer Tracy led bombing runs over Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
That’s wrong, then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the raid; Tracy portrayed Doolittle in the 1944 movie, “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo.”
Then-Staff Sergeant Dick Adams, stationed near St. Louis in the waning months of World War II, may have been in the Sportsman Park crowd on this date in 1945, when outfielder Pete Gray made his debut with the St. Louis Browns (since 1954 Baltimore’s Orioles) by going 1-for-4.
Dizzy Dean called the game on radio.
Regardless of the date, Daddy saw Gray play that season and recalled soldiers in uniform rode St. Louis streetcars all day for one dime and got into Browns games free.
“There was this lady running a hotdog stand just outside the ballpark who sold what had to be the world’s best sausage dogs,” Daddy often fondly recalled years later. “And there were usually World War I veterans nearby who’d buy them and cold beers for guys in uniform.”
Must’ve been a patriotic thing then, something we desperately need now.
On April 18, 1946, Jackie Robinson (5-11, 195) debuted at second base for the Montreal Royals; on April 15, 1947, 28-year-old Robinson debuted with Brooklyn’s Dodgers and went on to hit .297 that year.
This ain’t a sports column, but former Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers (6-4, 260) was a .237 career hitter.
And Gray (6-1, 169) batted .218 in his only Major League season.
But Gray only had one arm …