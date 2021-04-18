The unforgettable events of April 18

Apparently, every day has produced unforgettable historic events, some that continue impacting us as we speak.

April 18 has produced its share of historic events, i.e. in 1775, when Paul Revere and William Dawes rode horseback from Charlestown to Lexington warning residents the British were coming, long before the Beatles invaded U.S. soil in February 1964.

On this date in 1861, then-Col. Robert E. Lee turned down an offer to command Union armies during the War of Northern Aggression, aka the Civil War.

Wonder if Confederate Gen. R.E. Lee would realize sooner/later there’ll likely be public outcry to close Arlington National Cemetery, formerly his wife’s family’s 639-acre plantation.

Mary Custis Lee was George Washington’s great-granddaughter.

On this date in 1899, John McGraw made his managerial debut with the original Baltimore Orioles.

Ever wonder why the back belt loop on baseball pants is much wider than other loops?

McGraw, aka “Mugsy,” a third baseman as a player, took it upon himself to help his pitchers hold runners on base; McGraw would grab the back belt loop to hold enemy runners on third.