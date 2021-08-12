These tools will prepare you for hurricanes

Have a plan. Before you’re told to evacuate, be sure you and your loved ones have an emergency weather plan that includes where to go and how to get there. Identify someone, perhaps a friend or relative who doesn’t live in an evacuation zone or unsafe home, and coordinate with them to use their home as your evacuation destination. Be sure to account for your pets, as most local shelters do not permit them to be boarded during an emergency weather event. Put your plan in writing for you and those you care about. Learn more at ready.gov/plan.