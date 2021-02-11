‘Things are starting to look encouraging,’ EMA says

Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning that while the COVID numbers still aren’t great, they are slowly getting better.

Statewide over the last week, 11,563 new cases were reported—a drop of 6,200 from the previous week. Coffee County also saw a slight drop from 38.9 per day from the previous week's to 33.7 per day as of Monday morning. The county’s cumulative total is now over 5,100.

Although the daily cases continue to fall, the death rate is still maintaining after the holiday peak.

“Again, this is something we expected due to the hospitalization rates we’ve had. It usually follows two to three weeks later, but the numbers are dropping compared to what we were getting over the last few weeks,” Brown said. “I don’t like those numbers, but they are looking better.”

The county went from eight deaths two weeks ago to six deaths last week. Locally, 1.5 percent of all cases end in death compared to the 1.8 percent state average.

While still high, hospitalization rates continue to fall as well, down 375 beds from last week to 1,513 current patients. Brown said 11 percent of all hospitalizations right now are due to COVID-19