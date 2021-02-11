‘Things are starting to look encouraging,’ EMA says

Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning that while the COVID numbers still aren’t great, they are slowly getting better.
Statewide over the last week, 11,563 new cases were reported—a drop of 6,200 from the previous week. Coffee County also saw a slight drop from 38.9 per day from the previous week's to 33.7 per day as of Monday morning. The county’s cumulative total is now over 5,100.
Although the daily cases continue to fall, the death rate is still maintaining after the holiday peak.
“Again, this is something we expected due to the hospitalization rates we’ve had. It usually follows two to three weeks later, but the numbers are dropping compared to what we were getting over the last few weeks,” Brown said. “I don’t like those numbers, but they are looking better.”
The county went from eight deaths two weeks ago to six deaths last week. Locally, 1.5 percent of all cases end in death compared to the 1.8 percent state average.
While still high, hospitalization rates continue to fall as well, down 375 beds from last week to 1,513 current patients. Brown said 11 percent of all hospitalizations right now are due to COVID-19
“In the beginning of January, that rate was 23 percent of all the hospitalizations, so we’ve more than halved that,” he said, “so we’re feeling much better about that.”
ICUs are 88 percent full across the state, down from 97.5 percent in mid-January. Brown said the rates are expected to maintain at around 80 percent capacity for the foreseeable future.
As of Monday, 923,715 vaccine doses have been given to the state and 436,962 have been administered. Eight mass vaccination sites were set up around the state in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible. Dothan’s Southeast Health, one of the eight locations, set a goal to vaccinate 1,000 people a day for five days straight.
“Unfortunately, all the appointments are already gone,” Brown said. “But that’s 5,000 just in that one place, and we’re doing eight of those throughout the state, so I think that’ll help.”
Last week, Johnson & Johnson asked for emergency authorization approval for a one-dose vaccine with an effectiveness rating of 85 percent.
“We think approval will take about three weeks,” Brown said. “One of the significant things about this is it’s a one-shot dose. You don’t have to bring people back again, and it’ll make it much faster to get it out to the general public.”
On Feb. 12, the Enterprise Walmart, two Dothan Walmarts and the Dothan Sam’s Club will begin offering vaccines. Vaccines will be by appointment only, and customers can schedule an appointment online once the portal opens at Walmart.com.
At the end of his report, Brown encouraged everyone to keep wearing a mask, social distancing and staying vigilant about hand washing and sanitizing even as more people are able to be vaccinated.
“Just because we have a vaccine now doesn’t mean this is going to immediately go away,” he said. “We have about 9 percent of the state’s population (vaccinated) so far, and we think we’re going to get about a 45 percent take rate. We’re hoping for 70 percent because then we have a lot more immunity out there and hopefully we can do away with all this.
“Things are starting to look encouraging. I like the numbers coming down, death rates are still a concern and hospitals are still full but they’re not as bad as they were before. They were pretty bad off. It’s a good report, but I look forward to having no report.”
Chairman Dean Smith noted that the flu outbreak is down 60 percent compared to other years and credited the decline to masks and social distancing. He asked the community to continue to remain safe and abide by the health guidelines.