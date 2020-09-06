Things I’ve noticed during these COVID times

With all the mess going on these days, I just wanna plop down on the couch at the end of the day and let out a “Holy cow!“ Then I realize that no cow had anything to do with this, although AOC would like to blame bovines’ flatulence on much of our problems.

If possible, Nancy P. has become loonier, the mainstream media has become more biased than ever, and Joe Biden has made more mistakes than Nick Saban recruiting place-kickers.

Nope, none of the above can be blamed on a cow, unless of course someone was grazing a herd of Brahma on evenings at Bryant-Denny, leaving unsteady ground for the kickers to plant their feet.

Walmart now has one lane to enter its Supercenter, which more often than not matches its number of active cashier lines.

Wonder where everyone that rushed to grab all of the toilet paper possible when COVID first hit is storing it?

At what point have we overused a mask? Asking for a friend.

Some people apparently don’t know the difference in six feet and six inches because I’ve had some people stand too close to me at stores even had we been in the best of times.

Working remotely is only as good as your internet provider’s reliability.

How are softball and baseball scouts supposed to determine if last year’s high school seniors measured up? Do you simply go by his or her junior stats? A lot can change between an athlete’s junior and senior season. Someone may be getting a gem. Same goes for football players in states that have chosen not to play this fall.