 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Think Pink' for breast cancer awareness
0 comments

'Think Pink' for breast cancer awareness

100220-ent-pink-p1

Suellen Mitchell, who regularly decorates the Boll Weevil Monument in Downtown Enterprise, got to work Thursday morning in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The monument will match perfectly for today's and tomorrow's Think Pink event hosted by Main Street Enterprise.

 sweed

Main Street Enterprise’s Think Pink event kicks off downtown today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue into Saturday until 6 p.m.

Helping to usher in the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, participating businesses in downtown Enterprise will offer a weekend full of “Think Pink” sales, promotions and special breast cancer awareness giveaways.

“We are excited to be hosting the Think Pink event for such a worthy cause here in our local community,” said Regena Lacey, president of the Downtown Enterprise Business Association. “Our downtown merchants offer a wonderfully diverse shopping experience, and we are hopeful that patrons will be excited to explore and enjoy some fun activities while shopping to support this cause.”

For every $25 spent before taxes with participating Think Pink merchants, shoppers will earn one ticket that could result in winning a $100, $250 or $500 downtown shopping spree. To claim the prize tickets, turn your receipts into the Think Pink tent near the Boll Weevil Monument during the event. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the tent.

“This is another opportunity for our community to boost our downtown businesses, and those all over our city that are still struggling with the setbacks caused by the coronavirus, economic shutdown and continued operating restrictions,” Mayor William E. Cooper said.

“Certainly, we sanction the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s efforts to help breast cancer victims through early detection, education and support services; and I commend Main Street Enterprise, DEBA and all businesses throughout the city that are observing the cause through creative activities like this.”

Mask ordinances and social distancing mandates as outlined by the State of Alabama will continue to be in place for the Think Pink Event as well as other procedures recommended for specific businesses. Organizers said the length of time for the event should allow for patrons to enjoy their shopping experiences without being part of a crowd.

Participating business are: All About Art; All About Art She Shed; Bellamina Clothing Co.; Beyond Grace; Beyond the Hem; Boll Weevil Soap Company; Bryars Warren Drug Co.; Cam’s Cottons; Corks & Cattle; Daughter Dear; Enterprise Public Library; The Estate Sale Store; Flat Creek Clothing; Hello Beautiful; Lunation; Merle Norman; The Olive Fruit; Pea River Historical; Pure Imagination; Serendipity by Kei; Simply South Boutique; Shopaholic; Sixtel; Style ASAP; Younique Boutique; and Weevil Nut Co.

The event has been sponsored by Enterprise Womens Center; Ed Sherling Ford; Edward Jones; Sawyer Surgery Clinic; Century 21 Regency Realty; Crossfit FXT; River Bank and Trust; Kindred Hospice; and 21st Century Oncology Genesis Care.

For more information, please visit www.enterprisedowntown.org or contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.

Main Street Enterprise contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 20 and September 26. The information is in the following format…

+4
House burns on N. Main Street
News

House burns on N. Main Street

A large house fire lit up Main Street Monday morning while simultaneously covering it in billowing dark, black smoke that could be seen across town.

Aviation Council board adds Hayes
News

Aviation Council board adds Hayes

Enterprise Municipal Airport Manager Staci Hayes has been voted onto the Board of Directors for the Aviation Council of Alabama, which represents international, air carrier and general aviation airports across the state.

“I’m very honored. I was shocked – pleasantly shocked,” said Hayes, who is also the Interim Director of Engineering Services for the city of Enterprise. “The Aviation Council is the voice for all the airports across Alabama.”

The council also represents aviation businesses, economic developers, pilots, aircraft owners and aviation associations. Its mission is continued improvement, development and advancement of airports and aviation throughout the state.

The Aviation Council puts on conferences and workshops, awards scholarships and provides resources and information for all of the state’s aviation interests. In addition, it is actively involved in legislative issues at both the state and national levels and serves as a resource to elected officials from local to national.

Hayes took over as Airport Manager and was elevated to Interim Director of Engineering in May of 2019. Even before taking over as manager, she had worked with the Aviation Council.

“I had attended a few of the workshops before I became the airport manager, but especially after that” she said. “This association, they’re the ones that people go to.

“Like down in Gulf Shores, they just had Hurricane Sally come through. They can come to the Aviation Council and we can help them.”

Hayes said she got a call in June from Art Morris, the former manager over Dothan Regional Airport, who still helps the Aviation Council in retirement.

“I’m not quite sure who nominated me, but he told me I had been nominated to fill an opening on their board,” she said. “They had one slot open because someone had resigned off the board. I’m going to take that spot and I have two years. Normally, it’s a three-year term. You can be reappointed to it.”

She found out Monday she had been added.

The council has five communities and Hayes said she would love to work on the Legislative Committee.

“That’s the committee that helps to go get grant money for all the airports,” she said.

She will likely get assigned a committee when the Aviation Council meets next month. It meets in Montgomery on the third Wednesday of every month.

Alabama’s Airport System is a major contributor to economic development, tourism and is a valuable transportation infrastructure resource for the state. Both commercial airline service and general aviation airports are major tools for local and statewide economic growth.

Adequate and safely maintained airports are an essential part of every community’s transportation infrastructure. The Aviation Council of Alabama is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, business and individuals that make up the “grassroots” of the aviation community.

“I’m completely honored and really, really excited, especially with the situation airports are in with COVID-19,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to represent our area and our airport.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert