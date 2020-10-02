'Think Pink' for breast cancer awareness

Main Street Enterprise’s Think Pink event kicks off downtown today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue into Saturday until 6 p.m.
Helping to usher in the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, participating businesses in downtown Enterprise will offer a weekend full of “Think Pink” sales, promotions and special breast cancer awareness giveaways.
“We are excited to be hosting the Think Pink event for such a worthy cause here in our local community,” said Regena Lacey, president of the Downtown Enterprise Business Association. “Our downtown merchants offer a wonderfully diverse shopping experience, and we are hopeful that patrons will be excited to explore and enjoy some fun activities while shopping to support this cause.”
For every $25 spent before taxes with participating Think Pink merchants, shoppers will earn one ticket that could result in winning a $100, $250 or $500 downtown shopping spree. To claim the prize tickets, turn your receipts into the Think Pink tent near the Boll Weevil Monument during the event. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the tent.
“This is another opportunity for our community to boost our downtown businesses, and those all over our city that are still struggling with the setbacks caused by the coronavirus, economic shutdown and continued operating restrictions,” Mayor William E. Cooper said.
“Certainly, we sanction the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s efforts to help breast cancer victims through early detection, education and support services; and I commend Main Street Enterprise, DEBA and all businesses throughout the city that are observing the cause through creative activities like this.”
Mask ordinances and social distancing mandates as outlined by the State of Alabama will continue to be in place for the Think Pink Event as well as other procedures recommended for specific businesses. Organizers said the length of time for the event should allow for patrons to enjoy their shopping experiences without being part of a crowd.
Participating business are: All About Art; All About Art She Shed; Bellamina Clothing Co.; Beyond Grace; Beyond the Hem; Boll Weevil Soap Company; Bryars Warren Drug Co.; Cam’s Cottons; Corks & Cattle; Daughter Dear; Enterprise Public Library; The Estate Sale Store; Flat Creek Clothing; Hello Beautiful; Lunation; Merle Norman; The Olive Fruit; Pea River Historical; Pure Imagination; Serendipity by Kei; Simply South Boutique; Shopaholic; Sixtel; Style ASAP; Younique Boutique; and Weevil Nut Co.
The event has been sponsored by Enterprise Womens Center; Ed Sherling Ford; Edward Jones; Sawyer Surgery Clinic; Century 21 Regency Realty; Crossfit FXT; River Bank and Trust; Kindred Hospice; and 21st Century Oncology Genesis Care.
For more information, please visit www.enterprisedowntown.org or contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.
Main Street Enterprise contributed to this report.
