Thinking of TCM and The Big Moroccan

Don’t know about anywhere else, but in the House of Adams, today doesn’t feel like August 30. Thanks to this COVID-19 catastrophe, it still feels like March; it may take years to return to normalcy.
Friday night felt sorta normal as Enterprise High School’s Wildcats took to their home turf to entertain the Carver Wolverines. Hard to believe, though, that the two former region opponents hadn’t met this century.
Six months of solitary confinement in the HoA haven’t been like Frank Ross (Jimmy Cagney), an innocent newspaper guy framed by politicians and wrongly convicted of manslaughter, served in “Each Dawn I Die,” as shown on Turner Classic Movies Monday.
TCM’s star of the day Monday wasn’t Cagney; nope, George Raft black and white movies were the day’s fare and the TV in the Big Moroccan Theater featured Raft in a variety of roles.
Today’s featured star is Charlton Heston and tomorrow TCM winds up its “August Under the Stars” presentations with Alain Delon movies.
Don’t know much about Delon, a French actor now 84 years old who, according to Wikipedia, stands 5’10,” “same as Paul Newman.”
The only Frenchman known in the HoA is Claude Bauer, the longtime EHS French teacher more than a little responsible for the EHS diploma your scribe stole May 27, 1968.
Didn’t know if Claude likes Delon’s movies until asking him Tuesday (he said he does and Jean Gabon, too) but didn’t have to ask if he liked the late Julian B. Thompson Jr., his former EHS colleague and renowned movie fiend.
Julian began teaching art at EHS in 1969 and later became a long-serving guidance counselor who also directed homecoming activities and co-directed all-school plays for years.
He also helped with visiting acts brought to town by the Coffee County Arts Alliance and a variety of other events in the EHS auditorium on East Watts Avenue.
In the 1970s, Julian also sold tickets at football games and went to Enterprise Banking Co. on Saturday mornings after home games to count the take and make the bank deposit.
Often, your scribe, then the youngest EBCO employee, let Julian and them in before the bank opened. That’s really where we became friends, not knowing we’d go to countless ballgames, quests for the world’s best chilidog and various other adventures and listen to Roy Orbison and Dusty Springfield sing until Julian died Feb. 4, 2015.
Today would’ve been Julian’s 73rd birthday.
For readers who don’t know, Julian was/is The Big Moroccan frequently mentioned here.
One fellow once, upon hearing that nickname, said, “I thought Julian was from Florala!”
He was.
Julian was a Florala Wildcat who morphed into an Enterprise Wildcat and was as big a fan of Enterprise young’uns as has ever lived.
He deeply loved his four grandchildren until his dying breath and would’ve loved their newest sibling born recently.
Julian also loved your scribe’s grandson Lane Marler, 22, and took pictures of Lane and Lane’s papa suitable for framing.
Once at the HoA when Lane wasn’t quite 2, Julian showed up for a visit and was sitting on the couch when Lane crawled up beside him, put his head on Julian’s leg and went to sleep.
Sound asleep.
Always heard children and dogs know a good person when they see one.
Oui …
