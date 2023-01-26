Third building damaged in Enterprise downtown fire demolished

The third of the three buildings destroyed in the early morning fire on Main Street downtown Oct. 16, 2022 has been demolished.

The demolition project, originally estimated to be completed by Jan. 20, was temporarily paused due to the storms that moved through the area and challenges in obtaining some of the equipment needed, said Navigator International Program Manager Staci Hayes.

At the Enterprise City Council meeting last week, the council approved Hayes’ request to keep some of the streets closed until today. Some of the bricks from the twostory building most recently demolished are attached to the adjoining building in such a way that they have to be removed by hand, Hayes said.

Three buildings were destroyed and adjacent structures damaged during the early morning fire that swept through the 100 block on Main Street in historic downtown Enterprise. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than four hours that apparently started in the co-joined businesses, She Shed and All About Art Studio, before spreading to the apartments next door.

After inspections by safety engineers, the structural integrity of the buildings were deemed compromised from the fire, and it was decided to demolish the buildings, Hayes said,

Navigator International is located behind the burned buildings. The company was contracted to oversee the demolition of the neighboring businesses during the process. “It’s extremely sad to see it come down but through the ashes, they will rise again,” Hayes said.

Barricades are still up around the area being worked on. “We ask drivers to avoid the area if possible because it is congested with equipment related to the project,” said Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore. Semi-trucks are being guided through by law enforcement officers who are on the scene to direct traffic.