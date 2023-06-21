NORTHFIELD, Vermont — Eleanor Thompson of Enterprise been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2023 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors.

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees.

Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation’s six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). www.norwich.edu