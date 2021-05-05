Thousands turned out for EPRD's Festival in the Park

Thousands of people from around the Wiregrass area flocked to Enterprise’s Johnny Henderson Park for the annual, revamped Festival in the Park on Saturday, May 1.

Formerly known as Children’s Festival in the Park, Enterprise Parks and Recreation has been hosting the widely-popular and award-winning event for around 26 years. After having to cancel last year’s celebration due to COVID-19, organizers wanted this year to be bigger and better than ever.

EPRD Director Billy Powell and Recreation Program Coordinator Mariah Montgomery said they wanted everyone in the community to have an opportunity to expend some of the energy pent up after the past year when safety precautions led to less travel and fewer public events.

“Planning this day has been so exciting for us because we believe people are ready to get outdoors, spread their wings a little bit and have fun with family and friends,” Montgomery said.

This year’s festival featured many attractions including live music from Montague, food trucks, carnival games, pony rides, inflatable games, train rides, crafts and more, and ended with a bang with a fireworks display.

