Three killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, has claimed the lives of two women and one man from Enterprise.

The crash occurred when the 2001 Honda Odyssey driven by Rene Tiul Cuc, 35, left the roadway and struck a tree. Passenger Azucena Castaneda, 47, along with a 19-year-old and another individual whose age is not available at this time, were fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. Cuc was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.