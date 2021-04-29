Three new cases found in Coffee County Schools

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that three new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, bringing the total number since the beginning of school to 209.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools has three new cases of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the school year are 209, and we have 12 in quarantine this week.
“(We have) one student case at Zion Chapel, one student case at New Brockton Elementary School, no cases at New Brockton High School and one student case at Kinston School.”
Coffee County added 39 new cases since last Wednesday, and the total now sits at 5,477. Two more deaths were also added, bringing the total to 115.
Across the state, the total number of positive cases since March 2020 has reached 527,513 from last week’s 525,049. Over the last 14 days, 3,826 new cases have been reported, down from 3,856. Sixty-three deaths were added for a new total of 10,887 from last week’s report of 10,824.
To date, there have been 48,786 hospitalizations, an increase of 231 over the last week.
Of the 3,831,245 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama, 2,473,454 have been administered with 1,481,559 people receiving at least one dose and 1,066,294 people completing the series. Last week, the number of delivered vaccines was 3,600,855 with 2,308,412 injections. Over 1 million people—1,422,883—had received at least one dose, while 959,131 had completed the vaccine series.
After a temporary pause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again recommend the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel voted 10-4 last Friday to continue the rollout for people 18 and older.
According to the CDC’s report, despite there being a “plausible causal relationship between J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and a rare and serious adverse event,” a review of all available data at this time shows that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.
While the shot is now recommended for people age 18 and up, the CDC’s website states, “Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reinstituted its recommendation to utilize the vaccine, and Governor Kay Ivey also issued a statement in support of the move.
“Alabama is making progress in all directions – our COVID-19 numbers are improving, more people are getting vaccinated each day, all while achieving the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast,” she said. “I am glad to see the resumption of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and encourage every Alabamian 16 and up to get out and get your shots. The safe and effective vaccines available are our ticket back to normal, and I could not be more optimistic in how we are moving forward.”
The CDC recommends patients to be aware of the following symptoms for up to three weeks after receiving the J&J vaccine:
- Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Leg swelling
- Persistent abdominal pain
- Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.