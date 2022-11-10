Three retire at Fort Rucker quarterly retirement ceremony

FORT RUCKER - Two soldiers and one Department of the Army civilian employee retired with a combined 87 years of service to the nation during the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony Oct. 28 in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.

Col. Michael S. Johnson, 110th Aviation Brigade commander, hosted the ceremony and was assisted by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert E. Macey, 110th Aviation Brigade Command chief warrant officer.

The following are short write-ups on each retiree.

CW3 ENRICO F. LEAK

Leak, Army G-8 Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Synchronization staff officer, entered military service as a food service specialist in July 1997. In 2011, he became a warrant officer certified as a food service technician. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn.

He said the highlight of his career was being selected by the U.S. Army Accessions Command to deliver the Army message to aspiring recruits.

He and his spouse, Gwendolyn, have six children and two grandchildren. They plan to reside in Dothan.

SSGT. STEVEN T. ARNTZEN

Arntzen, U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory NCO in charge of the Injury Biomechanics and Protection Group, entered military service in January of 2003 as a medical laboratory technician. He deployed to Kuwait in support of operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and Freedom’s Sentinel.

He said the highlight of his career was being selected as the NCOIC of the USAARL Injury Biomechanics and Protection Group.

He plans to reside in Enterprise.

NANCY B. JANKOSKI

Jankoski, Fort Rucker Directorate of Human Resources Employee Assistance Program coordinator, entered civil service in February 1980 with the Department of the Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service as a tax clerk in Atlanta.

She said the highlight of her career was creating the unique vacation Bible school program, Wilderness Tabernacle, in 2013 – putting a full-size replica of the tabernacle on the front lawn at the main post chapel complex. This served not only the vacation Bible school students from a variety of denominations, but also as a community religious education program. The tabernacle was open for two weeks.

She plans to reside in Enterprise, while continuing to provide volunteer service to the Fort Rucker community.