Three things to know about the long-term side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine

The only vaccine program that might compare with the scale and speed of the COVID-19 rollout is the original oral polio vaccine in the 1950s. When this vaccine was introduced in the United States in 1955, it used a weakened form of the polio virus that in very rare cases – about one in 2.4 million recipients – became activated and caused paralysis. (Compare this with the 60,000 children infected with polio in the United States in 1952, and the more than 3,000 children who died from the disease in the United States that year.) Cases of vaccine-induced paralysis occurred between one and four weeks after vaccination. None of the COVID-19 vaccines uses a weakened form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – all of the coronavirus vaccines train the body to recognize a piece of the virus known as the spike protein and generate antibodies that can attack the virus in case of an infection.