A proclamation signed by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper was the surprise that Lula Cole presented to her friend Tony Hutson as part of his 80th birthday celebration at Grace Place Church Saturday afternoon.

Cole, who said she considers Hutson and his wife of 53 years Susie her surrogate parents presented the combined Father’s Day/80th Birthday gift proclamation as a surprise to the couple she has known 12 years.

The Hutson’s daughter Nikki Wright and granddaughter Haylie Hutson were at the surprise presentation from the mayor that recognized the military service of the three time Purple Heart Awardee who began his military service at the age of 15.

“Tony joined the Army at the age of 15 with only a junior high education,” said Wright. “He left his hometown of McComb, Miss., and sweetheart to become a man and used the opportunities the Army gave him to continue his education while he was enlisted.”

Hutson joined the Army at the age of 15. “I lied,” he said. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., jump school at Fort Benning, Ga followed by ranger school and special operations training for Special Forces. From there he was assigned to Germany and then went to Vietnam.

“I was a 17 year old sergeant E7,” he said.

Wright said her father served his first tour in Vietnam as a Special Forces Infantry foot soldier. While he was fighting on the ground, he knew exactly what he wanted to do every time he looked up at the helicopters flying overhead. He was injured and sent back stateside. When he was asked what he wanted to do, he told them he wanted to attend flight school. After graduating from flight school Hutson flew the UH-1 Huey, the Cobra Warfighter and other models, including the TH-65, which he flew as an instructor at Fort Wolters, Texas.

Hutson went to Vietnam the first time as a 16 year old. He served three tours in Vietnam and was awarded three Purple Hearst from injuries suffered there in 1966 and 1967. During his active duty career he served as a paratrooper, an underwater demolitionist, a company command, aviation instructor and many other assignments and was awarded numerous other medals, according to the mayor’s proclamation.

Hutson retired with 15 years of active duty service and become an Army Reservist before receiving a Presidential Call-Up back to service during Operations Desert Shield and Storm. He retired in 2002 35 years of military and civil service. During his career, he logged more than 29,000 flight hours.

“Anthony Hutson met his soul mate Susie when he was 14 years old and she was 11,” said Wright. “They came from opposite sides of town but Tony Kissed Susie when she was 11 and the rest, as they say, is written in the stars.” The couple have been married 53 years and have called Enterprise home since 1987.

Wright said that after her father’s second tour in Vietnam, he returned stateside and went back to school. “By the time he retired, he had acquired his master’s degree,” she said. “Through ambition and perseverance, he attained the rank of lieutenant colonel by the time he retired.”

The three time Purple Heart awardee declines to be called a hero. “When you’re in a situation like that you are fighting for the people who are in it with you,” he said. “You’re fighting for your country, of course, but you’re really fighting for the people in the foxhole with you.”