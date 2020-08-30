Time has hardly flown by in first 40 years

I remember my 10-year newspaper anniversary column, writing about how Akeem Olajuwon was the greatest athlete I’d ever witnessed. The guy was able to run down guards, fast guards, with only a few strides as he reached the other end of the court.

Ah, 18 and making peanuts with nary a care in the world.

Last week marked my 40th year, 18 in in sports and the last 22 in everything from courts, investigative reporting, business, real estate, agriculture, trucking, and my favorite, opinion column writing.

I hobble into the office these days following what I hope is the final answer to repairing both knees.

In 1980, I walked into my first newspaper gig as an 18-year-old.

Forty years later, last week, I attended a family gathering following the death of my mother, the best excuse I could ever imagine for missing my first opening week of football season. Regardless of what publication in whatever state, I always covered football. In fact, I don’t ever recall missing a week during the season. While I couldn’t make last week in person, I did watch a game via internet courtesy Enterprise’s own Fox Fleming calling the play-by-play action on Troy Cable from my hotel room about 770 miles away.

In all, I’ve worked in seven states. I was so happy to return to my home state in 2013. I landed in Enterprise and have met some of my favorite people here. In fact, had I lived in all 50 states I probably couldn’t find better people than some I’ve met right here in Coffee County. I realized that before a heart attack, double-knee replacement or my mother’s passing.