Time has hardly flown by in first 40 years

I remember my 10-year newspaper anniversary column, writing about how Akeem Olajuwon was the greatest athlete I’d ever witnessed. The guy was able to run down guards, fast guards, with only a few strides as he reached the other end of the court.
Ah, 18 and making peanuts with nary a care in the world.
Last week marked my 40th year, 18 in in sports and the last 22 in everything from courts, investigative reporting, business, real estate, agriculture, trucking, and my favorite, opinion column writing.
I hobble into the office these days following what I hope is the final answer to repairing both knees.
In 1980, I walked into my first newspaper gig as an 18-year-old.
Forty years later, last week, I attended a family gathering following the death of my mother, the best excuse I could ever imagine for missing my first opening week of football season. Regardless of what publication in whatever state, I always covered football. In fact, I don’t ever recall missing a week during the season. While I couldn’t make last week in person, I did watch a game via internet courtesy Enterprise’s own Fox Fleming calling the play-by-play action on Troy Cable from my hotel room about 770 miles away.
In all, I’ve worked in seven states. I was so happy to return to my home state in 2013. I landed in Enterprise and have met some of my favorite people here. In fact, had I lived in all 50 states I probably couldn’t find better people than some I’ve met right here in Coffee County. I realized that before a heart attack, double-knee replacement or my mother’s passing.
There have been some ups and downs – 2020 has mostly been a down thus far – along the way.
When members of the Drug Task Force positioned me in a safe area for when a “grower” believed to be armed was returning home only to have him drive right up to me and bypassing the agents, well, that was among the most heart-pounding moments, especially when about seven agents came running and shouting in my direction with their weapons drawn. It was meant to be shock and awe for the grower, but I was perhaps the one who could hardly flinch. I did manage to snap a couple of photos as I feared for my life. You could see the sheer terror on the face of the man as he sat in his truck. What you couldn’t see was the sheer terror on my face.
There was a murder case that sent chills down my spine as I had saved resumes for a woman who needed a live-in nurse for her grandfather. I received only one over a three-month period, called her and she came and got it. She hired the guy, then shot him, allegedly over a missing $40 from her dresser. The woman came over to me prior to trial, in shackles and cuffs, and whispered, “Be kind to me.” I think she is eligible for parole in 2042.
Let’s get the final part of 2020 off with a bang that not even COVID-19 can slow down? In the meantime, thanks for making the latter end of my first 40 years in the business so welcoming. Here’s to the next 40.
