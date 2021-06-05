Time to practice the pledge of allegiance for a free scoop of ice cream

July is less than a month away, and at Milky Moo’s Homemade Ice Cream that means two things: National Ice Cream Month and time to prepare for the “I Pledge for Ice Cream” Project

On July 3, as a sweet way to say “Thanks for your patriotism,” Milky Moo’s will give any child age 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance a free child’s scoop in a cake cone or cup! Patriotic participants should come to Milky Moo’s in Downtown Enterprise and Ozark on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.for the “I Pledge for Ice Cream” event.

Ice cream entrepreneur and Hollywood movie producer Stratton Leopold and his wife Mary launched the “I Pledge for Ice Cream” Project in Savannah, Ga. on July 1, 2010 to underscore the importance of teaching patriotism to young children. This simple yet effective project has been wildly successful, spreading all over the United States and has averaged annual participation of almost 200 frozen dessert shops nationwide over the last 10 years.

All participating stores are listed on the program website at www.IPledgeForIceCream.com