Timing, opportunity brought Danner to DJHS

“It’s a simple approach, but it’s really just about trying to raise the expectations for these kids and trying to create the habits that they need in order for them to be successful as they move into high school and then onto a career, college, or the military, whichever avenue they choose. We want them to be able to develop those traits and habits that will give them those tools to be successful,” Danner said. “It’s no different than the math students I had in my class at Dale County High or the baseball program when I took it over; I just wanted it to be better than I found it. So for me, that’s where we start and continue to build on the leadership and direction that Mrs. (Judy) Thomas had Dauphin going. She had this place headed in the right direction already, I’ve just got to keep it on the tracks and try to improve it.”