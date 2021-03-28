Today in the House of Adams...

Everyone who reads today’s words will die!
Don’t believe it?
Assume your best Fearless Fosdick persona and proceed at your own risk … perhaps accompanied by your favorite old tunes.
Not dirges.
OK.
Obviously, it’s not always 1963-68 in the House of Adams.
Sometimes it’s 1954-62.
Today it’s both, and it’s because of one man: the late Bob McMillan, Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band director 1958-73.
One August 1961 morning, your scribe, having spent the night with lifelong friend Charles Carr, was in the cabbage patch shortly after daybreak gathering a carload of slaw fixin’s to sell at Piggly Wiggly.
Our drudgery was made bearable by hearing every note the EHS band played during practice … five miles away.
Two summers later, your scribe was among 66 members of that band.
How’d that happen?
That morning in the cabbage patch followed by several months a day the previous school year when our City School fifth-grade teacher, Mr. John C. Johnson, passed out questionnaires concerning interest in entering the EHS band program at the musical ladder’s bottom rung.
Dutifully handing Dick Adams the card, after having checked preference for “Drums” as something of a joke, Daddy erased “Drums,” put a check mark beside “Saxophone,” signed the card and said, “turn it in tomorrow.”
Progressing to full band membership normally took two years of squawking practices under the KEEN eyes/ears of Mr. McMillan, who directed some of us from that summer before sixth grade until late June ’68, a full month after we graduated from EHS.
Fast forward some 60 years from the cabbage patch and still nary a day passes without hearing songs from movies, TV shows and sundry sources we played as Wildcat bandsters:
“West Side Story,” “How the West Was Won,” “Oklahoma,” “The Music Man,” “Giant,” “South Pacific,” plus Latin rhythms like “Jamaica Farewell,” big band tunes “In the Mood,” “St. Louis Blues March,” “At A Georgia Camp Meeting,” “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White/Never on Sunday Medley,” ageless pop ditties “Java,” “Cotton Fields,” “Hello My Baby,” “Sunny” and “Muskrat Ramble,” plus TV themes “Hennessy and Andy” and “Gunsmoke” to name but some.
Patriotic, Christmas, John P. Sousa and classical musical selections, i.e. “The Pearl Fishers,” were in our repertoire that included tunes filling 50+ halftime shows, 50+ pep rallies, five homecoming shows, four graduations, at least 16 concerts, a score of parades, including one gala Mobile Mardi Gras spectacle, all-school plays (“Oklahoma” and “Carousel”), an Auburn Band Day, Miss Enterprise pageants and an unknown number of performances in two years in a tight, 12-member Dixie Dozen outfit that performed in Chicago and Dallas for Lion’s Club International Conventions.
We made a record album, competed in St. Petersburg, Florida’s Festival of States thrice; provided halftime entertainment in Birmingham’s Legion Field for a pre-season Minnesota Vikings/Dallas Cowboys football game; serenaded Gov. George Wallace at the Enterprise Airport; marched in Gov. Lurleen Wallace’s inaugural parade; and provided music for a Sunday dedication of Ray Lolley Gym at then-Enterprise State Junior College.
Sounds like a busy schedule, eh?
Performances were NOT the busy part of EHS band membership.
Practice was.
If practice makes perfect, we got close to ideal.
Hmmm.
About the death warning above, we’ll all eventually die … within six months of our birthdays.
Just ask Mike Thompson …