Today in the House of Adams...

Dutifully handing Dick Adams the card, after having checked preference for “Drums” as something of a joke, Daddy erased “Drums,” put a check mark beside “Saxophone,” signed the card and said, “turn it in tomorrow.”

Progressing to full band membership normally took two years of squawking practices under the KEEN eyes/ears of Mr. McMillan, who directed some of us from that summer before sixth grade until late June ’68, a full month after we graduated from EHS.

Fast forward some 60 years from the cabbage patch and still nary a day passes without hearing songs from movies, TV shows and sundry sources we played as Wildcat bandsters:

“West Side Story,” “How the West Was Won,” “Oklahoma,” “The Music Man,” “Giant,” “South Pacific,” plus Latin rhythms like “Jamaica Farewell,” big band tunes “In the Mood,” “St. Louis Blues March,” “At A Georgia Camp Meeting,” “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White/Never on Sunday Medley,” ageless pop ditties “Java,” “Cotton Fields,” “Hello My Baby,” “Sunny” and “Muskrat Ramble,” plus TV themes “Hennessy and Andy” and “Gunsmoke” to name but some.