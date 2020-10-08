Top military leadership quarantines

Much of the nation’s top military leadership is now in quarantine after the vice commandant of the Coast Guard tested positive for COVID-19, a senior Defense Department official said Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said that Vice Commandant Adm. Charles Ray tested positive Monday after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend.

The DoD official said that members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond — had all been in meetings with Ray recently, and are now also in quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

U.S. Cyber Command head Army Gen. Paul Nakasone and National Guard Bureau chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson were also in meetings with Ray, as were members of the Joint Staff, and are now in quarantine as well.

However, the official said, the other military leaders have not tested positive and are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms.