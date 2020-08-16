Toughest column I’ve had to write in 40 years

I have written my share of columns about the passing of special people in my life, people in the towns and states I’ve lived, and even a note or two about some special people of whom I’ve worked with or covered over the years.

This is a column I never wanted to write, and I don’t know if it’s because I’m feeling obligated or perhaps just a self-fulfilling duty of sorts, but here goes.

At about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, my mother was declared deceased. Just a day earlier she was feeling restless and wanted to go home and was told by doctors they needed to do some more tests over about a week. Late Tuesday her health plummeted, and on Wednesday morning we were told she was fading fast.

She held on throughout much of the day, not surprising since she lasted 87 fantastic years on earth — including five years after we had been told she wouldn’t make it a week during a previous hospital stay, one she miraculously snapped out of soon after her children and husband had been called to a hospital quiet place to discuss her impending demise.

Forgive me if I don’t know how to pass along that my mother passed away because in spirit she certainly hasn’t left. She has so many people that love her and remember her and hold her memory so high.

My brothers, my sister, all of her grandchildren — including my children — well, the loss hurts more than I could have ever expected.

Maybe I should think how great it was that she touched so many people in her 87 years. She loved us so much! It made me so happy that my daughters were close to her. My stepfather has been incredible, too. We love him dearly.