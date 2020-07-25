Townsend sees no opponents as vote of confidence

Enterprise City Council District 5 representative Turner Townsend doesn’t see this council “easing up” any between now and the municipal elections Aug. 25 and even until the new council is sworn in Nov. 2.

“We’ve still got the business of the city to undertake. We’ve got a budget to continue to work through that we passed last year. We can’t just call a timeout until November,” Townsend said. “So we’ve got to strike that balance between keeping the operations of the city moving forward with recognizing that we’re going to have at least two new council members.

“We could have up to three returning council members and we’ll have at least two new council members. … We could have up to four new council members. Now, I don’t think that’s going to happen, but mathematically, it is possible.”

There could be a new mayor as well.

Townsend is the only council member assured of returning. He is running unopposed in District 5. Scotty Johnson, a new council member, also was unopposed in District 4 at the filing deadline last week.

In District 1, incumbent Sonya Rich is running against Reiders White Jr. and Jerrold Whitehurst.

In District 2, incumbent Eugene Goolsby is being challenged by LaQuilla Stoudmire.

In District 3, Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan and Gary Padgett are running for the spot vacated by Perry Vickers, who is one of four candidates for mayor.

District 4 incumbent Al Miller decided not to seek reelection after 28 years on the council.