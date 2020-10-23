Toys for Tots distribution moving to Civic Center

Averett noted a number of factors contributed to the delay. The financial statements not only included the city, the primary government, but they also included the operations of four units that Carr, Riggs & Ingram did not audit – the Water Works Board, the Board of Education, the Industrial Development Board and the Library.

“We began communications in September of 2019,” he noted. “We began our field work around the first of March – and then the Governor issued the stay-at-home order. We had completed our testing by end of April, first of May. We didn’t have the other audit reports and financial statements that we did not audit. … We got one in July and the other three came in August.”

The bottom line was the total assets for governmental activities were over $77.3 million. The business activities reflected total assets over $52.1 million. Total liabilities of governmental activities was $101,203, 608. Total liabilities for business type activities was $41.5 million.

“The net position reflects a deficit of $22.214 million for governmental activities,” Averett said.

He said most of that relates to the pension program and post-employment benefit program.