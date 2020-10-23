Toys for Tots distribution moving to Civic Center

Bigger and better than ever.
That’s the goal for one of the special events of the Christmas season in Enterprise.
This year’s Toys for Tots program through the Coffee County Family Services Center is moving from the recreation center to the Enterprise Civic Center.
The City Council approved a request from CCFSC Director Judy Crowley and Rick Hollingsworth Jr., the president of the Board of Directors for the organization, at Tuesday night’s meeting. The Council also agreed to waive the rental fee for the Civic Center.
The need for the Toys for Tots Christmas program continues to grow.
“For the last 21 years we’ve assisted low-income families getting Christmas gifts for their children,” Hollingsworth said in his appeal to the council. “Often, those were the only ones they received that year. Over the last three years, we have assisted 2,775 children with obtaining Christmas gifts.
“Based on early response signing up for the program, we’re going to have a 25 percent increase from last year – and I believe the number last year was 990 children.”
Toys for Tots is a nationally recognized assistance program that helps at Christmastime. It is administered through the Marine Corps Service League. The Coffee County Family Services Center handles family screening for Toys for Tots.
“We screen families and take registrations through the month of November,” Hollingsworth outlined. “The Marine Corps Service League in Dothan will pack the bags with at least three toys per child that are age- and gender-appropriate. On Dec. 21 the Christiam Mission, our dedicated staff and some very appreciated volunteers will pick up the toys from Dothan.”
The move to the Civic Center from the Rec Center was necessary for a number of reasons.
“That has worked beyond words,” Hollingsworth said. “But in this time of COVID and certain precautions that need to be made, I am here to ask for use of the Civic Center. We’re intending to distribute toys to in excess of 1,000 different children. We need a bigger spot.”
The distribution will take place all day on Dec. 22.
“Ms. (Birgit) Briggs has suggested we use the back portico so the families don’t even have to leave their cars,” Hollingsworth said. “Volunteers will match names to bag numbers and they’ll bring the bags to the car. They will have staggered pickup times so there’s not a crowd all at one time. We’ll have volunteers to direct parking lot.”
City of Enterprise Recreation Director Billy Powell and Interim Police Chief Michael Moore endorsed the request.
“It’s a great opportunity to support Toys for Tots,” Powell said. “We’re happy to support this.”
“It’s Christmas,” Chief Moore said simply. “We’ll do what we need to do for the kids.”
The Toys for Tots sign up for children between the ages of 0 and 12 will take place at the Coffee County Family Services Center, 208 West Brunston St. will be Nov. 2 through Nov. 18 by appointment only from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
What to bring: birth certificates, proof of custody for children (if applicable), photo ID and social security card for parent/guardian, proof of income and proof of residency (utility bill, etc.). Call Coffee County Family Services Center at (334) 393-8538 or email director@coffeecountyfsc.org for an appointment or more information.
In other business, the City Council:
*Heard the presentation of the audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019, from Bruce Averett, representing the firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram.
The 133-page report produced an “unqualified opinion – which is good,” Averett told the council.
The council had fewer problems with the report itself than its timing.
“When you’re dealing with 13-month-old information, the policymakers don’t have all the information they need. The mayor and his staff aren’t getting timely feedback on any deficiencies so they can take corrective actions on them,” council member Turner Townsend said.
Averett noted a number of factors contributed to the delay. The financial statements not only included the city, the primary government, but they also included the operations of four units that Carr, Riggs & Ingram did not audit – the Water Works Board, the Board of Education, the Industrial Development Board and the Library.
“We began communications in September of 2019,” he noted. “We began our field work around the first of March – and then the Governor issued the stay-at-home order. We had completed our testing by end of April, first of May. We didn’t have the other audit reports and financial statements that we did not audit. … We got one in July and the other three came in August.”
The bottom line was the total assets for governmental activities were over $77.3 million. The business activities reflected total assets over $52.1 million. Total liabilities of governmental activities was $101,203, 608. Total liabilities for business type activities was $41.5 million.
“The net position reflects a deficit of $22.214 million for governmental activities,” Averett said.
He said most of that relates to the pension program and post-employment benefit program.
“Those two were over $28 million,” he said. “That’s the reason you’re looking at a deficit. It’s been that way since we had to report those liabilities.”
The city did have a 127-day reserve built up, exceeding the recommended 90-day reserve.
“The previous year (ending September 2018) was a 110-day reserve,” he said. “That increased during the fiscal year. It’s a strong financial position for the city, I think.”
The 2018 audit revealed six areas of material weaknesses and one significant deficiency in internal control, he reported. In 2019, only two deficiencies were detected and those were both repeat areas. The other four problem areas had been addressed.
