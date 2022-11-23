Toys for Tots hosted by Westgate merchants

At the end of the event filled day, Marine Corps Maj. Bill Cox and Marine Corps Sgt. Baylen Jones from the Marine Corp League's Toys for Tots Program loaded up toys collected during the Westgate Shopping Center's annual Toys for Tots Kickoff held last Saturday.
The Christmas season officially kicked off as veterans’ motorcycle groups rode into the shopping center bearing gifts for the Toys for Tots Program. Merchants also collected for the program at their respective stores.
Hosted by the Westgate merchants, the annual toy drive is held in conjunction with the shopping center’s annual Christmas Open House. “Shop local and save money” was the theme of the event that included music from local performers, a visit from the Whoville characters, giveaways, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.
People are also reading…
Cox said that Wiregrass Toys for Tots covers five counties in the Wiregrass and coordinates with 12 agencies in those counties to bring toys to the children each year. The goal is to serve between 2,300 and 2,600 children each year, Cox said.