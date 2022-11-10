TRADOC CG honors Fort Rucker family advocacy program employee

FORT RUCKER - The TRADOC Commanding General, Gen. Gary Brito, has named a Fort Rucker employee a fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter R2 Guardian in recognition of significant efforts in support of readiness and resiliency.

Stacy Puzon was presented the award and a coin from Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker deputy commanding general, Oct. 14 for her efforts as a family advocacy program specialist.

“Your tireless efforts on training the command group, civilian law enforcement, and units on family advocacy, domestic violence, and healthy relationships are invaluable,” Brito wrote to Puzon in a letter.

During the presentation, Budraitis thanked Puzon, and said that she is a valuable member of the team and that “she never turns down a request for training.”

“Training is very important for our troops and family members, as well as leadership,” Puzon said. “It is essential to get our soldiers to training annually to make them aware of what we have to offer.”

Puzon said she was honored to be recognized for this award and thanked those who she works with every day.

She explained that throughout the domestic violence awareness month of October information is being put out, and her role is to make sure information is making it to soldiers during the rest of the year, as well.

“It takes a lot of time away from the mission when an incident occurs,” Puzon said. “That is why we try do everything we can to prevent incidents with soldiers and families before they happen. Getting our information out properly reduces the time away from the mission.

“I give information to the commanders, do desk-side training and do troop training annually, as well as training for staff and coaches,” she added. “I do briefings and classes like stress management, active parenting, couples communication and healthy relationships.”

With the end of domestic violence month approaching, Puzon said she wants to remind everyone that services are still nearby. “Our victim advocacy program is there to help their family, or if they have questions about domestic violence or child abuse, they can come to the third floor of Building 5700, Room 350 and walk in to ask questions, or call (334) 255-3898.”