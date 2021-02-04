TRADOC CG talks ethical leadership during webinar

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Ethical leadership was the topic of discussion Jan. 13 as retired Army Gen. Carter F. Ham, president and CEO, Association of the United States Army, visited U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command during its monthly leader profes­sional development webinar.

Ham and TRADOC Commanding General Gen. Paul E. Funk II took a hard look at how the Army builds trust in its lead­ers, develops its ethics, trains its personnel to make difficult decisions, and instills values in all its professionals.

“It’s important for Army professionals, uniformed and civilian, to every now and then take pause and think seriously about the profession of arms. Think about what it is you have committed yourself to. And have a serious conversation about what that Army ethic is,” Ham said about why he wanted to participate in the webinar.

Funk felt Ham was an ideal guest to bring clarity to the topic.

“Professionals study their profession. Ethical leadership is the bedrock of our Army Profession. There is no guy better to do that than Carter Ham,” Funk said.

He also said that the Army is based on values and trust. “We get the privilege to wear the cloth of our nation. Every day we have to lead. And this is the jersey of the greatest team on earth.”