Tribe seeks input for grant application
Tribe seeks input for grant application

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama is seeking public input for the preparation of its CARES CSBG grant application.

The grant application may be viewed in person adhering to CDC Guidelines or a copy may be emailed upon request to machis@centurytel.net.

Tribal citizens must live in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Houston, Henry, Pike, Bullock, and Montgomery counties. The grant covers applicable charges from Oct. 1, 2020, through March 15, 2021.

The application is tentatively set for October, and applicants are required to meet the 200 Percent of HHS Poverty Guidelines. The grant will address the needs of the eligible citizens with minor home repairs, food, rental/mortgage assistance.

Those wishing to submit public comments should email machis@centurytel.net or call 334-897-3207. Deadline for public comment is September 29, 2020.

