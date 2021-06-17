Tropical disturbance has “high chance” of development

UPDATED AS OF 1:20 P.M. ON THURSDAY, JUNE 17:

Local weather agencies are closely monitoring the progress of a tropical disturbance over the Bay of Campeche, and the National Hurricane Center now gives the system an 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said.

A tropical depression is likely to form in the western Gulf of Mexico by Friday while moving northward

“We expect this system to stay far west of our region, but we will have some effects of its presence,” Brown said.

There is high confidence in hazardous marine and beach conditions in the form of rough seas, high surf and life-threatening rip currents, especially along the Panhandle coast. Brown said these hazards will persist through the weekend.

Another concern is the potential for heavy rainfall from Friday through about next Tuesday to cause river flooding. Tropical systems this early in the season typically aren’t that strong, but can be prolific rainmakers. They can also be lopsided systems, with the most weather on the eastern side of their centers. It remains to be seen if that will be the case with this system.