Tropical Storm-6 named overnight

Previously-named Tropical Storm-6 was declared Tropical Storm Fred overnight Tuesday, according to reports from the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.

Fred is a minimal tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is located just off the southeast tip of Hispaniola as of Wednesday afternoon. EMA Director James Brown said Fred is projected to track along the northern coast of Cuba through Friday before rolling into the southeast Gulf of Mexico early Saturday, though not much more is known at this time.

“This system bears watching over the next several days, but it is still too early to pin down impacts into our area,” he said. “Current predication puts winds at 65 miles per hour by landfall, but there still remain many uncertainties with the track and intensity.”

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, based on the latest forecast track, impacts from Tropical Storm Fred, if they occur, are likely to be later this weekend or early next week.

The system could possibly weaken as it travels over the Hispanola mountains, though if it does weaken, experts expect it to re-intensify slowly on Thursday as it treks over the open, warm waters off the coast of the southern point of Florida.