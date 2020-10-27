Tropical Storm Zeta brings tornado threat

Tropical Storm Zeta is predicted to make landfall Wednesday night as a hurricane after moving across the warm waters of the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico, according to reports on Tuesday.
Zeta carries with it the threat of isolated tornados, high winds and moderate rainfall for much of lower Alabama and Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.
Grant Lyons, deputy director of the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, said the system is “fast-moving,” which greatly reduces the threat of heavy rainfall, but the main threats of gusty winds and isolated tornados remain.
“Tropical storm force wind probabilities increased slightly overnight on Monday, and our area has a 40 percent chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds,” Lyons said.
Tropical storm force winds are winds that reach 39 to 57 miles per hour. Lyons added winds could arrive as soon as Wednesday afternoon, but most likely overnight Wednesday.
“You may be asleep when things start to come through, so it’s very important to have a way to get weather alert notifications,” he said.
The more Zeta builds in strength, a greater potential for tornados associated with the system increase through Thursday. The anticipated rainfall is two to three inches.
“This thing is moving so fast that we’re not expecting flash flooding, and by Thursday everything should be gone,” Lyons said.
Gov. Kay Ivey also declared a State of Emergency Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the upgrade to Category 1 before landfall. Her statement reads as follows:
Zeta made landfall in Mexico on Monday as a hurricane just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph before it weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed over land. Zeta is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on the battered shores of New Orleans — a city still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta — Wednesday night.
Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005. It's also the 11th hurricane of the season; an average season sees six hurricanes and 12 named storms.
To stay current on the most recent updates regarding Zeta, visit the Coffee County EMA’s Facebook page and sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.
