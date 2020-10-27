Tropical Storm Zeta brings tornado threat

Tropical Storm Zeta is predicted to make landfall Wednesday night as a hurricane after moving across the warm waters of the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico, according to reports on Tuesday.

Zeta carries with it the threat of isolated tornados, high winds and moderate rainfall for much of lower Alabama and Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Grant Lyons, deputy director of the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, said the system is “fast-moving,” which greatly reduces the threat of heavy rainfall, but the main threats of gusty winds and isolated tornados remain.

“Tropical storm force wind probabilities increased slightly overnight on Monday, and our area has a 40 percent chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds,” Lyons said.

Tropical storm force winds are winds that reach 39 to 57 miles per hour. Lyons added winds could arrive as soon as Wednesday afternoon, but most likely overnight Wednesday.

“You may be asleep when things start to come through, so it’s very important to have a way to get weather alert notifications,” he said.