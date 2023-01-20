Troy announces inaugural class of Nursing Student Apprenticeship Program

TROY - Troy University School of Nursing students will now have greater opportunities with the launch of the Nursing Student Apprenticeship Program.

Twenty-eight students joined the inaugural class of the program during a ceremony on Jan. 10 on the Troy campus. The apprenticeship program is a two-year program that will provide on-the-job training for nursing students while getting paid for clinical time.

Local students are Danielle Holley and Maddison Bragg, both of Enterprise and Christian Wilson of Ariton.

