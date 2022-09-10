Troy names school in honor of Enterprise native William Carr

Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business has named its School of Accountancy in honor of Enterprise native William Carr, founder and managing partner of the accounting firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC.

Carr was honored Thursday during the School’s Accountancy Day festivities on the Troy campus, where the school’s name was officially changed by Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees and Foundation Board, and the entire Troy University family, today, and on this occasion, the William H. Carr School of Accountancy is created,” Hawkins said.

Founded in 1992, Carr has led CRI to become one of the fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms in the nation, experiencing consistent year-over-year growth. Under his leadership, CRI rose to become the 19th nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm in 2018 by Accounting Today magazine.

“Bill Carr, is a true gentleman and highly respected throughout the country as an ethical and entrepreneurial leader,” Sorrell Dean Dr. Judson Edwards said. “It is our honor to be home of the Carr School of Accountancy, and I am certain Bill would never allow his name to be associated with any institution that did not meet his high personal standards of excellence and integrity.”

The firm has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Chihuahua, Mexico. It employs more than 2,300 people and represents more than 100,000 clients in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and overseas military installations. The Carr School of Accounting is one of the few in Alabama to hold AASCB Accounting Accreditation.

“Troy University has been extremely important to our firm … our fertile ground is Troy University. That’s where we get our foundation,” Carr said. “We’ve got lot of partners from Troy and it’s really in leadership positions; (Troy University) has meant a lot to us.”

Carr told the students and guests assembled that he’s never seen such a demand for CPA and advising services.

“You are the supply, and we have the demand (for your skills),” he said, adding “four pointers” for students entering the marketplace.

“First, what you do here at the university is important – your grades matter because … they demonstrate work ethic and intelligence. Second, when you finish at Troy, the flag you carry doesn’t matter anymore and you’re on a level playing field. At that point in time, it’s up to you to continue to learn, to continue to accept change and be successful,” he said.

Carr added that students should always practice with integrity and practice with vision.

“Our world is changing so fast and what we do today will not be what we’re doing 10 years or even five years from now. Keep yourself relevant,” he said. “You are entering a great profession … and I’m envious of that. I came across a quote that said ‘if you enjoy what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life’ – I can say that I’ve never worked a single day.”