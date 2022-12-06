Troy presents Sounds of the Season ‘The Hope of the Holidays’ performance

TROY — Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts presents its annual Sounds of the Season holiday celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theater.

This year’s show, titled “The Hope of the Holidays,” invites guests to pause and consider the hopes and joys of the coming holidays and to enjoy the music, dance, theatre and art of the season. Audiences will enjoy performances by the Troy University Symphony Band, POPulus, Concert Chorale, Gospel Singers, Jazz Ensemble, Brass Quintet, Theatre and Dance and more.

“This year’s performance is filled with many traditional and reminiscent songs, sounds and sights—the perfect thing to get us to stop and consider the many things we have to be grateful for, to hope for,” said Tori Lee Averett, Assistant Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts. “In a world that can seem so difficult at times, it’s nice to reflect and rekindle that spirit of hope. We would love to offer that gift to our audience.”

The celebration is offered as a special gift to the Troy community and is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The show will also be aired live on the Troy TrojanVision television channel and a live stream will be available at troy.edu/live.

“We are very eager to share our annual ‘Sounds of the Season’ event with the Troy community,” said Dr. Michael Thrasher, dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts. “This campus tradition is our special gift to our friends and colleagues, and this year’s program will be a beautiful celebration of hope and joy.”

For more information, contact the College of Communication and Fine Arts at (334) 670-3869.