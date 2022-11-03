 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 1

  • Updated
Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List.

Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include: Carrie Bishop of Enterprise; Makisha Thorn of Enterprise; Jessica Lambert of Elba; Miranda Deleon of Enterprise; Matthew Doyle of Enterprise; Elizabeth Flieg of Enterprise; Courtney Solie of Enterprise; Karli Daughdrill of Enterprise; and Lisa Donaldson of Samson.

