Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 1

Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Madison Gilbert of Enterprise;
Marion Currie of Enterprise;
Sheldon Hughes of Enterprise;
Cherish Jordan of Enterprise;
Travis Ellis of Enterprise;
Ramzi Hazim of Enterprise;
Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise;
Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise;
Kasey Dalrymple of Enterprise;
Kelly Ray of Enterprise; and
Amber Markley of Coffee Springs.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.