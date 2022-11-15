Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 1

Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.