 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy University announces Provost's List for Term 1

  • 0
Troy University announces Provost List for Term 1
COURTESY PHOTO

Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Madison Gilbert of Enterprise;

Marion Currie of Enterprise;

Sheldon Hughes of Enterprise;

Cherish Jordan of Enterprise;

Travis Ellis of Enterprise;

Ramzi Hazim of Enterprise;

People are also reading…

Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise;

Amadeua Thompson of Enterprise;

Kasey Dalrymple of Enterprise;

Kelly Ray of Enterprise; and

Amber Markley of Coffee Springs.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert