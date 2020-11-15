Troy University dedicates John Robert Lewis Hall

A dedication ceremony to mark the renaming of Bibb Graves Hall to John Robert Lewis Hall at Troy University's Troy campus was held Friday morning.
On Aug. 26, The Troy University Board of Trustees voted to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall in honor of U.S. Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis, who was also a native of Pike County.
“John Lewis is a towering figure in American history, whose leadership and advocacy for non-violent change have left a lasting legacy for us all,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Although Rep. Lewis once sought admission to then Troy State College as a young man and was sadly ignored, I am pleased to say that he became a friend to the University. He visited our campuses several times and was a profound influence on many of us. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for choosing to honor this Pike County native with this name change.”
Lewis was born on Feb. 21, 1940 as the son of sharecroppers. He attended segregated public schools in Pike County and counted the Montgomery Bus Boycott and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s radio broadcasts as inspiration for his work as an activist.
“We are honored that Troy University Board of Trustees and Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. saw it fit to rename one of its signature buildings John Robert Lewis Hall,” the Lewis family said in a statement. “We are so proud of this distinction.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the change and honor the longtime congressman.
“I am proud of my fellow Board members for unanimously approving the resolution to honor Congressman John Lewis,” said Gibson Vance, President Pro Tempore of the TROY Board of Trustees. “John Lewis’ character, spirit and selflessness reflect the values we strive to embrace every day at Troy University.”
Troy University previously honored Lewis with an honorary doctorate in 1989 and the Hall-Waters Prize in 2006 for his memoir “Walking with the Wind.” He was also the keynote speaker at the 2018 Leadership Conference Celebrating African American History Month, which has since been renamed the Congressman John Lewis Leadership Conference.
“Naming this building in honor of Congressman Lewis is a great testament to the legacy of a man whose blood, sweat and tears continue to make Alabama and America a better place for all people,” said Lamar P. Higgins, Vice President Pro-Tempore.
At 18, Lewis wrote a letter to King, who responded by purchasing a round-trip bus ticket to Montgomery for Lewis so they could meet. Lewis wasted no time organizing, quickly finding himself on the front lines of the civil rights movement.
As a student at Fisk University, he led numerous demonstrations in Nashville against racial segregation, including sit-ins at segregated lunch counters as part of the Nashville Sit-ins.
Starting in 1961, he took part in a series of demonstrations that became known as the Freedom Rides, in which he and other activists—both black and white—rode together in buses through the South to challenge the region's lack of enforcing a Supreme Court ruling that deemed segregated public bus rides unconstitutional. Upon stopping, the activists on these rides often were arrested or beaten, Lewis included.
During a stop in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Lewis was attacked by two men who hit him in the face and kicked him in the ribs, according to Smithsonian Magazine. In an interview decades later, he said he was undeterred.
"We knew our lives could be threatened, but we had made up our minds not to turn back," he said.
He was the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March on Washington, an event he helped organize as the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. The rally, at which King famously delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech, drew more than 200,000 attendees.
In the winter of 1965, in what would become known as "Bloody Sunday," Lewis and fellow civil rights leader Hosea Williams were in the process of leading hundreds of demonstrators in a march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery when they were greeted by a "sea of blue" of Alabama state troopers, Lewis said. The troopers beat and tear-gassed the demonstrators after ordering them to disperse.
One of those troopers fractured Lewis's skull, scarring his head for the rest of his life.
Lewis was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1981 and then to Congress, representing Georgia's 5th District in 1986. He has served on the Ways and Means Committee and as head of the Oversight Subcommittee.
A published author, Lewis co-authored a graphic novel trilogy "MARCH" about the civil rights movement, a project that garnered the National Book Award, among others.
In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifetime of advocacy and activism. Nine years later, after a lifetime of fighting, Lewis died of stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 on July 17.
In attendance for the dedication were Troy Mayor Jason Reeves, the Troy City Council, the Troy University Foundation Board, the Alumni Association, and guest speakers included Rep. Martha Roby, Rep. Terri Sewell, TROY Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., and members of the Lewis family.
Troy University and ABC News contributed information to this report.
