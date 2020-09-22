Troy University recognizes new sorority members

TROY — Nearly 300 Troy University students pledged Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Delta, Alpha Omicron Pi, Chi Omega, Kappa Delta and Phi Mu sororities this fall at the Troy Campus.
Local students who joined include:
Kyndall Boynton of Enterprise (Kappa Delta)
Tayler Boynton of Enterprise (Kappa Delta)
Maddison Bragg of New Brockton (Alpha Omicron Pi)
Ava Carnazza of Enterprise (Alpha Gamma Delta)
Blake Davis of Samson (Kappa Delta)
Abby Foor of Enterprise (Alpha Delta Pi)
Destiny Hataway of New Brockton (Kappa Delta)
Landrey Kelder of Enterprise (Alpha Delta Pi)
Brayton Martin of Jack (Phi Mu)
Hayden Sessoms of Ariton (Chi Omega)
Paige Williams of Jack (Alpha Gamma Delta)
Savannah Williams of Enterprise (Alpha Delta Pi)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!