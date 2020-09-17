Trump honors aircrews for wildfire rescues

Many of the families they found were already badly burned and injured by the fires, the president said.

The soldiers loaded the people they found aboard their two helicopters and made the perilous return trip through the smoke and fire multiple times, before once again being told to stop flying for the night.

“Their superior said, ‘You cannot do this. You cannot do it again,’” Trump told the small crowd. “The smoke had become even more overpowering, yet they returned a third time.”

“That’s an incredible story,” Trump added. “And I spoke to some people that really didn’t want you to do it. They didn’t want you to go back on those flights.”

Over the last week, the soldiers have continued to perform rescue flights looking for stranded citizens across California, where 25 major wildfires have scorched more than 3 million acres of land and destroyed 4,200 structures so far, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Twenty-five people have also died since Aug. 15, when California’s fire activity increased, according to the department’s update Tuesday.