Tullos, Moore take Oath of Office

Mayor Bill Cooper and the rest of the council also welcomed them each on board.

In other business, the Enterprise City Council:

Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for February 2021 in the amount of $604,454.82. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $474,993.21 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $129,461.61.

Authorized Accounts Payable (B) for February 2021 in the amount of $2,198.22. The Water Works Board accounted for the total amount.

Authorized contract billings with: Barge Design Solutions for one invoice totaling $4,195.77 for land acquisition services; Poly, Inc. for one invoice totaling $10,649.99 for engineering services for the Hwy 167 sanitary sewer relocation; Hopper-Moore, Inc. for one invoice totaling $46,779 for demolition/clearing services; Ewing-Conner and Associates, Inc. for one invoice totaling $2,000 for administrative services; Southern Earth Sciences, Inc. for one invoice totaling $2,600 for asbestos surveys; and Brunson, Wilkerson, Bowden and Associates, P.C. for one invoice totaling $25,000 for contract services regarding interim billing and the FY 2020 audit. The total amount of approved contract billings was $91,224.76.