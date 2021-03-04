Tullos, Moore take Oath of Office

Newly appointed City Administrator Jonathan Tullos and Police Chief Michael Moore were officially sworn in to their respective positions during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Enterprise City Council.
Tullos’s hiring was announced at the Feb. 16 council meeting, and Moore made it to the final round of interviews on Feb. 18. The interviews for police chief were held with the mayor and council at the Enterprise Civic Center and were open to the public.
Before being appointed as city administrator, Tullos served as Executive Director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation. After graduating from West Point, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management, he was stationed at Fort Rucker and attended helicopter flight school. He also served as an active duty aviation officer in the Army before being honorably discharged.
After leaving the military, he transitioned into federal employment as a Department of the Army civilian and worked for the Aviation Technical Test Center, Redstone Test Center and the Directorate of Simulation. During this time, he earned a master’s in business administration from Auburn University and completed the required courses and sat for the state exam to earn his real estate salesperson’s license in the state of Alabama.
In the private sector, Tullos has helped to established three private companies which deal primarily with real estate and natural resource investment.
Moore began his law enforcement career with the Daleville Police Department in 1998 and has been employed with the Enterprise Police Department since 2001.
He’s spent the last six months acting as interim chief after long time chief T.D. Jones retired last summer. He has also served for 25 years and counting in the Alabama National Guard
Before being appointed interim police chief, Moore was a captain overseeing the Patrol Division and approximately 39 officers. The Patrol Division is the most visible section of the police department, providing around the clock service to the citizens and visitors of Enterprise. Patrol Division officers are responsible for: apprehending fugitives and criminals; collecting evidence and giving testimony in court; conducting investigations for all misdemeanor and some felony cases; directing traffic; enforcing state and municipal laws and regulations designed to protect life and property; investigating accidents and making arrests; issuing traffic tickets; maintaining order in an assigned district or beat; participating in crime prevention, public information and safety programs; patrolling the city to preserve the peace and prevent crime; and taking criminal reports and interviewing witnesses and suspects.
Councilman Eugene Goolsby said, “I’m excited to have Jonathan Tullos as our new city administrator and Michael Moore as our new police chief. I look forward to working with you both.”
Mayor Bill Cooper and the rest of the council also welcomed them each on board.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for February 2021 in the amount of $604,454.82. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $474,993.21 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $129,461.61.
Authorized Accounts Payable (B) for February 2021 in the amount of $2,198.22. The Water Works Board accounted for the total amount.
Authorized contract billings with: Barge Design Solutions for one invoice totaling $4,195.77 for land acquisition services; Poly, Inc. for one invoice totaling $10,649.99 for engineering services for the Hwy 167 sanitary sewer relocation; Hopper-Moore, Inc. for one invoice totaling $46,779 for demolition/clearing services; Ewing-Conner and Associates, Inc. for one invoice totaling $2,000 for administrative services; Southern Earth Sciences, Inc. for one invoice totaling $2,600 for asbestos surveys; and Brunson, Wilkerson, Bowden and Associates, P.C. for one invoice totaling $25,000 for contract services regarding interim billing and the FY 2020 audit. The total amount of approved contract billings was $91,224.76.
Approved travel requests from: Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore to attend the New Chief’s Development Seminar in Anniston from April 6-9 at an estimated cost of $784.44; Detective Tanner Bruhn to attend the Detective and New Criminal Investigator Course in Birmingham from July 12-16 at an estimated cost of $740; Akeiba McKenzie to attend the AMROA Training Institute in Tuscaloosa from April 6-9 at an estimated cost of $1,069.54; and Leslie Haynes to attend the AAPPA Compensation and Job Evaluation Course in Auburn from April 29-30 at an estimated cost of $782.60.
Introduced a recommendation from the Enterprise Planning Commission to approve a request from Flowers and White Engineering LLC on behalf of Thomaston Company LLC for the rezone of 3.28 acres of land from R-65 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located at the SE intersection of Hwy. 27 and Porter Lunsford Road. A public hearing will take place on April 6 prior to consideration of the request.
Approved budget amendments to the FY21 budget.
Accepted maintenance of a portion of County Road 539 (Moates Road) upon agreement and consent of the Coffee County Commission. This portion of the road will be known as “Archer Trail” and is in correspondence with a recent annex of Moates Road.
Scheduled the next work session for Tuesday, March 16 at 5 p.m. The meeting is set to follow at 6 p.m.