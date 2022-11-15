Tullos reflects on Veterans Day at Enterprise ceremony

“Truly inspiring” is the way Enterprise City Administrator Jonathan Tullos described his visit to his son’s class at Brookwood Elementary in Enterprise to celebrate Veterans Day at the school.

Tullos was keynote speaker at the wreath laying ceremony Friday evening, and he shared thoughts on what Veterans Day means to him to those attending the annual event traditionally held at the Veterans Wall of Honor at the entrance to the Johnny Henderson Park but moved to the Enterprise Civic Center Friday in advance of threats of severe weather.

“I come from a family of veterans,” the former Army aviator said. His father served with the First Cavalry Division in Vietnam, his grandfather served in the Korean War and his father-in-law served in the Navy during Vietnam. “Over the years, I’ve heard countless stories about their time in service, the friendships they made and their sacrifices. Their service inspired me to become an Army officer.”

Veterans Day, Tullos said, is a “time to reflect on the selfless service of our friends and family and all who served their country because that commitment to service is in their hearts.

“It’s a true calling, to give of yourself to your country. Your family sacrifices with you. It’s important to honor that today and every day.

“Truly daunting,” is what Tullos called challenges facing young service members today. “But I know they are more than capable of meeting those challenges and continuing the proud legacy so many veterans before them.

Tullos said that when he sees the student soldiers at Fort Rucker, he has renewed hope. “I know things are going to be okay,” he said.

“How can you not feel a sense of pride when you look around this room,” Tullos said as he looked out at the audience of veterans, family members and friends. “These service members are at the heart — and in the hearts — of so many in Enterprise.”

Describing the halls lined with students waving American flags and the sixth graders honoring each branch of the service at the Brookwood Elementary School Veterans Day program was inspiring and eye-opening.

“I saw people that I interact with every day, but I had no idea that a lot of them served in uniform,” he said. “That drove home to me the connection our community has with the military, and I was renewed with optimism.”

Telling the veterans that they epitomize “what selfless service and sacrifice to our nation means,” Tullos challenged then to share their military stories with the younger generation.

“They are the future of our military, and your stories can encourage them, educate them, and enlighten them,” he said.

“Let us never forget that we stand here in the ‘Land of the Free’ because of your service,” Tullos said. “Thank you, veterans, for your continued service to our community.”