A non-profit organization dedicated to reversing the rapid decline of the wild turkey population is hosting an inaugural fundraising banquet in Coffee County.

The Pea River Longbeards Turkeys for Tomorrow Fundraising Banquet is Feb. 24 at the Enterprise Country Club, located at 3000 Ozark Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m. The cost is $75 for a single ticket and $100 for a couple. The single ticket or couples ticket includes one annual membership fee to the Pea River Longbeards,” TFT Member Brad Snellgrove told Enterprise Rotarians Tuesday. Among the items we are auctioning are nearly 20 guns.

“We are a very young 501C3 conservation organization founded for the single, simple purpose of reversing the rapid decline of wild turkey populations across the country,” said Snellgrove. “Hunters almost everywhere have seen turkey numbers falling rapidly in the past few years. In fact, surveys find as many as 85 percent of hunters perceive the flocks where they hunt to be greatly reduced over the past five years.

“TFT is a collection of motivated turkey hunters determined to not sit idle while concerns about our beloved resource grow,” Snellgrove said. “TFT is not only an organization that is dedicated to saving the wild turkey; it is one that promotes conservation, ethical hunting, and the mentoring of future hunters of tomorrow.

“TFT is a member based organization that will always put the wild turkey at the forefront of the organization so by becoming a member, you make our mission possible,” he added.

TFT’s history in Alabama started in June, 2020, when 12 men and two women met at White Oak Plantation in Alabama to discuss what they perceived as an alarming trend and the decline of wild turkey populations in areas they hunted across the United States, according to the TFT website. In February 2021, the group received its non-profit 501C3 status and Turkeys for Tomorrow was officially started.

The original 14 members contributed $300 each for the initial funding of the organization and they established goals of starting five research projects in five states in five years and earmarking 80% of any income to wild turkey research.

Through collaborative work with various state wildlife agencies, private landowners, and other non-profit organizations, TFT hopes to provide effective solutions to current problems the wild turkey faces. Currently the organization is helping fund studies at Auburn University, the University of Georgia, Tennessee Tech and Mississippi State University.

“The more diverse we can make our data, the more compelling the end result will be,” Snellgrove said.

“We’re strong believers in boots on the ground. That’s where we come from — places where the work gets done. Local chapters can dig in where they are and make a difference immediately.

Wild turkeys live, multiply and thrive best in area with a key mix of habitats, Snellgrove said. “An ideal balance would be something like a blend of 50 percent woodlands, 25 percent fallow fields and 25 percent active agriculture, all handily adjacent one to another. Many landowners already have one or two of these and need only add the second and third.”

Female turkeys are most vulnerable while they are nesting. They will nest in piles of dead leaves, under brush piles or think shrubbery and in grassy pastures and hayfields because newly hatched turkeys need places thick enough to hid them from predators in the two weeks that it takes for them to be able to fly in order to roost in trees at night.

“The mission of TFT has not and will not change,” said Snellgrove. “We are dedicated to reversing the declining wild turkey populations. Nothing more, nothing less.

“Hunting teaches you a lot of life lessons and I was raised to appreciate all of God’s creatures,” said Snellgrove, adding that his “passion for hunting, especially turkey hunting,” was fueled by the late Bill Searcy.

“He taught me everything I know about turkey hunting, to love turkey hunting and respect everything about it,” Snellgrove said. “TFT opened membership enrollment in 2022 and has more than 1,000 individual members so far—and we’ve just begun to tell our story.”

For more information, contact Brad Snellgrove at (334) 470-0487 or Kevin Matthews at (334) 494-3949.