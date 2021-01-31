 Skip to main content
Two arrested in gas station robberies
On Friday, the Enterprise Police Department announced that two arrests were made in connection with the recent robberies of two local gas stations.

The first incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. EPD officers responded to a “hold up alarm call” from the Shell gas station at 1114 Rucker Boulevard, Lieutenant Billy Haglund said in a press release sent the following Monday.

"Responding officers discovered the business was robbed at gunpoint by two black males, and the suspects took an undetermined amount of money from the business before fleeing the scene,” he said.

The second incident happened five days later around noon on Thursday, Jan. 7 at the Marathon located at 1104 Boll Weevil Circle. Haglund said the store clerk on duty was robbed at gunpoint by “two unknown males” who allegedly took beer and money before fleeing the scene.

With the assistance of the Dothan Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on the residence of Romaine McFarland, 19, of Dothan, and recovered stolen property belonging to the gas stations, Haglund said. McFarland was apprehended Wednesday by Dothan officers and charged with one count of first degree robbery in Dothan.

On Thursday, EPD executed arrest warrants on McFarland, adding two additional counts of first degree robbery, and Tyrone Kinsiya Clark Jr., 18, of Enterprise on two counts of first degree robbery. McFarland and Clark are both currently in the Coffee County Jail.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Dothan Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

