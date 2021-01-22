Two arrested on false reporting charges

While investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, the Enterprise Police Department also received a report of a robbery involving the alleged shooter—a report that was soon found to be a cover for a drug deal, officials said.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., EPD received reports of shots fired in the area of Pineview and Holly Hill Road. Lieutenant Billy Haglund said witness reports advised that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle on the roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but over the course of the investigation two victims said they had been robbed at gunpoint “by a black male occupying the vehicle that shots were fired from,” Haglund said. By unspecified means, “detectives later determined the robbery was a false report to law enforcement to conceal a drug deal,” he continued.

Several hours after the shooting was reported, officers arrested Tayler Page Davis, 18, of Chancellor and Kenyetta Nicole Thompson, 24, of Enterprise on charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution) and false reporting to law enforcement. Davis and Thompson were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

EPD is still actively searching for the shooter and requests that anyone with information regarding the incident to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

