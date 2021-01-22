 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested on false reporting charges
0 comments

Two arrested on false reporting charges

While investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, the Enterprise Police Department also received a report of a robbery involving the alleged shooter—a report that was soon found to be a cover for a drug deal, officials said.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., EPD received reports of shots fired in the area of Pineview and Holly Hill Road. Lieutenant Billy Haglund said witness reports advised that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle on the roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but over the course of the investigation two victims said they had been robbed at gunpoint “by a black male occupying the vehicle that shots were fired from,” Haglund said. By unspecified means, “detectives later determined the robbery was a false report to law enforcement to conceal a drug deal,” he continued.

Several hours after the shooting was reported, officers arrested Tayler Page Davis, 18, of Chancellor and Kenyetta Nicole Thompson, 24, of Enterprise on charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution) and false reporting to law enforcement. Davis and Thompson were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

EPD is still actively searching for the shooter and requests that anyone with information regarding the incident to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cole invaluable on, off the field
News

Cole invaluable on, off the field

Enterprise Wildcat senior football player Carson Cole will be remembered by o-line coach Keaton Wilson not just for being able to play every p…

Downtown Date Night planned
News

Downtown Date Night planned

In an effort to continue to support downtown Enterprise’s local businesses while also providing a night of fun for residents, Main Street Ente…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert