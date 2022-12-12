Two inducted to USAARL Wall of Honor

Two scientists whose research “has had such an impact on the scientific world and who stood out in originality and influence” were recognized Friday at Fort Rucker with their inclusion on the United States Army Aviation Research Laboratory Wall of Honor.

Retired Col. Barclay P. Butler and Dr. Bruce A. Slobodnik’s names were placed on USAARL’s Wall of Honor during the organization’s 60th anniversary celebration in recognition of their enhancement of Army science and aviation history.

“The esteemed Wall of Honor is a mechanism for our leaders to recognize those scientists whose research has had such an impact on the scientific world and so stood out in originality and influence that we made the decision to include them,” said USAARL Commander Col. Michael Tarpey. “Both of these extraordinary men who have contributed to USAARL’s history certainly meet these standards and we are truly honored to recognize them today.”

Tarpey said USAARL’s mission is to conduct research in support of Army aviation and airborne activities, including a central aeromedical research e reference library. “By providing the Army’s with expertise and data-driven information, USAARL will advance the Army’s modernization priorities and enhance the performance and safety of warfighters operating complex Army systems”

Butler, who now lives in Silver Springs, Md., was introduced by Dr. Adrienne Madison, who had nominated him for the honor. Butler has nearly four decades experience as a military and civilian information technologist supporting the delivery of healthcare services and is a recognized leader in healthcare technology, she said. “He spent his formative years in the Army as a research scientist assigned to USAARL. His groundbreaking studies in head-supported mass and whole-body vibration are key contributors to the ongoing success and international recognition of the USAARL HSM and WBV programs.”

Butler’s WBV research footprint can be traced back to 1986 when one of USAARL’s missions was to investigate the vibration hazards of combat vehicles, Madison said “His research efforts and outcomes contributed to the inception of the Health Hazard Assessment Program Strategy and Action Plan approved by Army leadership in 1995.”

“It’s been nearly four decades since I began my professional career here at USAARL,” he said, as he surveyed the crowd of former co-workers, family members and current staff. “It brings back just the best of memories.

“The things I learned at USAARL I used every single day of my professional career,” he said. “I learned the value of the diversity of thought. I learned how to answer the real question that we were trying to ask.

“I learned how to do routine things routinely well and I learned how to do our research with passion and determination knowing that what we were doing was going to improve readiness and save lives,” Butler said. “It was you who taught me all those things. It was you who were welcoming, mentoring and caring for that next new person on your team.

“Your investment in fellow teammates is what that brings value to decades of those in aviation,” he said. “Continue to make this the very great place that it is.”

Slobodnik, who was unable to attend the ceremony, was introduced by Joseph McEntire. A former U.S. Navy physiologist, Slobodnik was assigned to the USAARL from April 1975 until June 1979 as the Naval Liaison Officer. “Slobodnik’s research while assigned to USAARL and throughout his career directly increased soldier survivability through improved head protection, thus saving innumerable lives.

“While in the Navy he conducted aviation safety research. His work included the test and evaluation of a sea-actuated parachute automatic crew release to prevent aviators from drowning due to entanglement with their parachutes when landing in the ocean,” McEntire said. “While at USAARL, Slobodnik investigated Army aviation helmet performance, identifying impact performance deficiencies in the performance of the SPH-4 flight helmet, the Army’s primary rotary-wing flight helmet at that time. He accomplished this through analysis of crash-damaged helmets and by correlating the performance of the equipment with injuries to the wearer.”

Also at USAARL, Slobodnik conducted a seminal study investigating the efficacy of the acceleration-based blunt impact performance specifications for Army aircrew helmets, McEntire said. “His finding formed the basis for the performance specifications for the current generation of Army aircrew and ground soldier helmets.”

“For 60 years USAARL scientists, engineers and clinicians have delivered scientific solutions that have saved lives and maximized the performance of aviators, airborne soldiers and ground warriors,” Tarpey said. “USAARL remains committed to the aviator, the airborne soldier, and the ground warrior, as the laboratory’s research focuses on cognitive and sensory workload, displays and automation, unmanned systems, task saturation, noise, medical standards, crashworthiness, wearable sensors, head and spine injury, aeromedical transport, and MEDEVAC—medical evacuation— interior space.”