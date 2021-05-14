Two Opp women pronounced dead after Thursday night crash

A two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Coffee County claimed the lives of two Opp women, Alabama State Troopers said.

At approximately 9:42 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva traveling west in the eastbound lane on U.S. 84 collided with a 2016 Ford Fusion. Both of the drivers, 73-year-old Virginia Holley Gipps and 24-year-old Khadijah Renea Lane, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash occurred approximately six miles east of the Opp city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.